CHI St. Alexius Health

Communication Communication allows you and your partner to have a deep understanding of each other, and allows you to connect. In a healthy relationship with good communication, both partners: Treat each other with respect

Speak openly to one another about thoughts and feelings

Feel heard when expressing feelings

Listen to each other and compromise

Do not criticize each other

Feel supported to do the things they like

Celebrate each other’s accomplishments and successes

Boundaries Each person should express to their partner what they are and are not comfortable with, when it comes to intimacy, finances, family and friends, personal space and time. In a healthy relationship with boundaries, both partners: Allow each other to spend time with friends and family

Do not abuse technology to check on a partner

Trust each other and do not require their partner to “check in”

Do not pressure the other to do things that they don’t want to do

Do not accuse the other of being unfaithful