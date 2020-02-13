CHI St. Alexius Health

Many of us know someone that has suffered a heart attack or has died suddenly of heart disease. This makes us curious as to what our own risk of heart-related issues may be. One common question a cardiologist is asked is, “What is my risk for a heart attack?”
The first step is to determine an individual’s 10 year risk for heart attacks using “risk calculators.” Risk factors such as smoking, high cholesterol, blood pressure, age, among others are used in the evaluation. The problem with this approach is that many heart attacks still occur in “low risk” people.
A coronary calcium score is one way to further evaluate an individual’s risk of heart disease. The test provides further information to determine someone’s future risk of a heart attack. The test is simple. A computed tomography (CT scan) is able to “see” calcium within the blood vessels around the heart. Calcium is usually found in the blood vessels where there is heart disease. The amount of calcium can be scored from 0 to >1,000, with a higher score being more abnormal.
Calcium scoring is valuable but can be misunderstood. One common misconception is that calcium scores can tell you whether or not you have a blockage in a blood vessel. The purpose of the test is not to “see” blockages but to identify an individual’s future risk of having a heart attack. For example, if one man had a score of 10, and the other similar aged man had a score of 600, the second man would have a higher risk of having a heart attack in his lifetime. Furthermore, a low score may give a false sense of reassurance. One can still have heart disease, but not have a great deal of calcium within the blood vessels. Lastly, someone who is unlikely to have a heart attack, but has an abnormal score, may experience needless mental anxiety and undergo further unnecessary testing.
I generally obtain a calcium score for two types of patients. The first group of patients has a low risk of heart disease but an extreme risk factor, such as a person with a parent who had a heart attack at the age of 40. The second patient group is those with an intermediate risk of heart disease, who are unsure about starting cholesterol lowering therapy. A higher score may convince them to not only take medications, but more importantly to change their lifestyle.
Ultimately, the best way to prevent most heart attacks is not with calcium testing, a cardiac stent or bypass surgery, but by simply correcting eight modifiable risk factors in your life: high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, belly fat, high stress, lack of fruits and vegetables and an inactive lifestyle. At times, these lifestyle modifications are not enough and medications that lower cholesterol (statins) and thin the blood (aspirin) will give an individual the best chance to delay or avoid a heart attack.