CHI St. Alexius Health

Many of us know someone that has suffered a heart attack or has died suddenly of heart disease. This makes us curious as to what our own risk of heart-related issues may be. One common question a cardiologist is asked is, “What is my risk for a heart attack?”

The first step is to determine an individual’s 10 year risk for heart attacks using “risk calculators.” Risk factors such as smoking, high cholesterol, blood pressure, age, among others are used in the evaluation. The problem with this approach is that many heart attacks still occur in “low risk” people.

A coronary calcium score is one way to further evaluate an individual’s risk of heart disease. The test provides further information to determine someone’s future risk of a heart attack. The test is simple. A computed tomography (CT scan) is able to “see” calcium within the blood vessels around the heart. Calcium is usually found in the blood vessels where there is heart disease. The amount of calcium can be scored from 0 to >1,000, with a higher score being more abnormal.