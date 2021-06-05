CHI St. Alexius Health

What is Stroke?
A stroke is an injury to the brain resulting from lack of oxygen to part of the brain or an injury from bleeding in the brain (hemorrhage). Brain cells begin to die in minutes, resulting in a medical emergency that needs treatment right away. The sooner the person receives treatment for a stroke, the less damage is likely to happen. Most strokes occur in people over 65 but can happen to anyone. The COVID-19 pandemic actually saw an increase in the number of COVID positive young people who suffered a stroke. COVID is producing blood clots leading to lung issues, heart issues and brain issues - in short a stroke. Knowing the warning signs, at any age, is critical.
Know the Risk Factors and Take Steps for Stroke Prevention
● Risk Factor: Being overweight
o Prevention: Aim for a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or less.
▪ Try to not eat more than 1500 to 2000 calories per day
▪ Increase your amount of physical exercise
● Risk Factor: Physical inactivity
o Prevention: Exercise at moderate intensity at least 5 times per week.
▪ Take an outdoor walk
▪ Take the stairs instead of the elevator
● Risk Factor: Heavy or binge drinking
o Prevention: If you drink, do it in moderation
▪ Have no more than one glass of alcohol per day
● Risk Factor: High blood pressure
o Prevention: Maintain a blood pressure of less than 120/80 if possible.
▪ Reduce salt in your diet
▪ Avoid foods high in saturated fat
▪ Eat 4 to 5 cups of fruits and vegetables each day
▪ Eat a serving of fish 2 to 3 times each week
● Risk Factor: Cigarette smoking or secondhand smoke
o Prevention: Quit smoking
▪ Smoking accelerates clot formation
▪ Ask your doctor for advice on how to quit
● Risk Factor: Diabetes
o Prevention: Treat diabetes
▪ Monitor your blood sugar
▪ Use diet, exercise, and medications to keep you blood sugar within the recommended range
Other Risk Factors
● Obstructive sleep apnea
● Atrial fibrillation
● Cardiovascular disease
● Personal or family history of stroke
● COVID-19 infection
Knowing the stroke risk factors, living a healthy lifestyle and following your doctor’s recommendations are steps to take to prevent a stroke.
Recognize Warning Signs (Think FAST)
● Face drooping – occurs when one side of the face is weak or numb
● Arm weakness – can involve the entire arm or just part of it
● Speech difficulties – can be slurred or garbled speech or word finding difficulty
● Time – call 9-1-1 immediately
Other symptoms of stroke include clumsiness, loss of sensation, leg weakness, difficulty walking, loss of sensation, and sudden loss of vision.
It is important for all of us to recognize the signs of stroke and to seek medical attention right away when we recognize them because there are treatments that can be helpful, but the time window is narrow.