CHI St. Alexius Health

A stroke is an injury to the brain resulting from lack of oxygen to part of the brain or an injury from bleeding in the brain (hemorrhage). Brain cells begin to die in minutes, resulting in a medical emergency that needs treatment right away. The sooner the person receives treatment for a stroke, the less damage is likely to happen. Most strokes occur in people over 65 but can happen to anyone. The COVID-19 pandemic actually saw an increase in the number of COVID positive young people who suffered a stroke. COVID is producing blood clots leading to lung issues, heart issues and brain issues - in short a stroke. Knowing the warning signs, at any age, is critical.