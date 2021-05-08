CHI St. Alexius Health

Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month
As we recover from this past year of pandemic I am again reminded of the many other illnesses that impact the health of our community. There are more than 70,000 people in the world and 30,000 Americans affected by a rare genetic disease called cystic fibrosis. More than 1,000 new cases of cystic fibrosis (CF) are diagnosed each year.
Cystic fibrosis develops when a genetic mutation from each parent causes a protein called the CFTR protein to process and exchange sodium and chloride improperly. This makes for salty skin and thick mucus in the body. The body needs mucus that is moist and allows for exchanges through the layer for nutrition. Pathways for fluid and air need to stay open and the thick mucus causes air tubes to become blocked, pancreatic enzymes to be insufficient and nutrition to be poorly absorbed.
Each May, in Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, I share information about the genetic disease cystic fibrosis. Today I want to share a story of a family’s experience that brought the term “65 Roses” to the world and is now a trademark of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Mary G. Weiss became a volunteer for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in 1965 after learning that her three little boys had CF. Her duty was to call every civic club, social, and service organization, seeking financial support for CF research. Mary's 4-year-old son, Richard (Ricky), listened closely to his mother as she made each call.
After several calls, Richard came into the room and told his mom, "I know what you are working for." Mary was dumbstruck because Richard did not know what she was doing, nor did he know that he had cystic fibrosis.
With some trepidation, Mary asked, "What am I working for, Ricky?" He answered, "You are working for 65 Roses." Mary was speechless.
He could not see the tears running down Mary's cheeks as she stammered, "Yes Ricky, I'm working for 65 Roses."
Since 1965, the term "65 Roses" has been used by children of all ages to describe their disease. But, making it easier to say does not make CF any easier to live with.
The ugly fact is that cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease that affects 30,000 children and adults in the United States.
Sadly, Richard lost his fight against CF in 2014. Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Lisa, his adored dog, Keppie, and his brother, Anthony.
The "65 Roses" story has captured the hearts and emotions of all who have heard it. The rose, appropriately the ancient symbol of love, has become a symbol of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
This story is shared by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) which was established in the early 1960’s. Since the beginning, the CF Foundation has advocated for those with cystic fibrosis and for finding a cure for CF. The CFF continues to fund more than 130 CF Care Centers. We are privileged to have that distinction at CHI St. Alexius Heart & Lung Clinic. They fund research for multiple different medications and treatments in pursuit of a cure.