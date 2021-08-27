CHI St. Alexius Health

A newer vaccine children typically receive as early as age 9 is the HPV vaccine. It protects against strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is spread through skin-to-skin contact and is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the U.S.

The CDC reports that 85% of people will get an HPV infection in their lifetime and there are several strains of HPV. Some cause genital warts and some cause abnormal cellular changes in the cervix (lower part of the uterus). Sometimes, those abnormal cellular changes – called dysplasia - become cervical cancer. The vaccine helps prevent cervical cancer, which is the fourth most frequent cancer in women and is almost always caused by human papillomavirus

The HPV vaccination has been in use since 2006 and was originally recommended for girls beginning at age 12 but is now recommended as young as age 9 and through age 45 for females and males. Once you are fully vaccinated, you are protected for life.

Myth: The HPV vaccine is only for girls who are sexually active.