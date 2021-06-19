CHI St. Alexius Health

Research has long shown that couples who never argue at all can be just as unhealthy as couples who fight regularly. In fact, couples that fight regularly aren’t necessarily unhealthy if they fight well. World-renown relationship expert Dr. John Gottman has dedicated his career to identifying what it looks like to argue well, and he has been able to impressively predict with 94 percent accuracy which couples will divorce and which will stay married after watching them argue in his laboratory for just 15 minutes. He has identified four deadly communication styles that make arguing a huge loss for both parties involved.