CHI St. Alexius Health

How to Fight and Win in your Relationships
Research has long shown that couples who never argue at all can be just as unhealthy as couples who fight regularly. In fact, couples that fight regularly aren’t necessarily unhealthy if they fight well. World-renown relationship expert Dr. John Gottman has dedicated his career to identifying what it looks like to argue well, and he has been able to impressively predict with 94 percent accuracy which couples will divorce and which will stay married after watching them argue in his laboratory for just 15 minutes. He has identified four deadly communication styles that make arguing a huge loss for both parties involved.
To fight in a way that both parties win, avoid these four behaviors:
- Defensiveness: When you spend time with verbal boxing gloves on defending your position, you leave little space to proactively listen to and hear your partner. Both overt defending (e.g., “I didn’t say that” “It’s not my fault”) and covert defending (e.g. complaining or shutting down in conversation) can be problematic. Defensiveness leaves no room for personal responsibility and compromise, which are key to resolving issues.
- “Stonewalling”: Picture arms folded, back turned away from partner, and a general “talk to the hand” attitude. Stonewalling involves refusing to talk to your partner at all, making an active attempt to give your partner the message that what he or she has to say is not worth your time or attention.
- Contempt: This involves any attempt to put yourself in a superior position to your partner (e.g., disrespectful behaviors such as name calling and eye rolling). This gives your partner the message that he or she is not deserving of your respect and esteem, which are necessary building blocks for successful communication.
- Criticism: By criticizing your partner, you give him or her reason to be defensive and most frequently start a series of hurtful back and forth comments that can make reparation and resolution very difficult.
Although Gottman’s research shows these communication patterns to be harmful in relationships, research has also shown that healthy and effective communication styles can be learned. These four styles can be remedied by becoming aware of when they are occurring and actively working on developing good communication behaviors to make arguments a win-win situation for the parties involved. Since not fighting at all is just as bad as fighting with deadly communication, focus on practicing these healthy communication strategies:
- Approach conflict. Don’t avoid it. Ignoring a problem never makes it go away. Take a proactive approach to discussion by asking your loved one to set aside time to have a tough discussion without distractions around.
- Actively listen to and validate your loved one. Make eye contact, nod your head, and show that you’re listening to your loved one. Take a moment to repeat back what your loved one has said to check for understanding. Make sure to let your loved one know that you can see and hear his or her emotions and that they matter to you.
- Take a break if emotional intensity gets too high. Research has shown that a high degree of anxiety or anger can lead to substantial difficulty problem solving and communicating effectively. Make sure to set your argument aside and return to it when both parties can approach it in a calmer manner.
- Look for common ground and be willing to compromise. Don’t forget to acknowledge that most arguments occur because the people involved care about each other and their relationship. It would be much easier to avoid a difficult topic than discuss it, so celebrate that your relationship is worth fighting for and try to find a similar goal within the disagreement. Most importantly, be willing to make concessions in order to compromise with your partner.
Finally, don’t forget that help is available if these strategies don’t come easily. It is never too late to begin working on improving communication with your loved ones. If you are struggling to communicate in a healthy way, contact a trained behavioral health professional or spiritual leader with experience in relationship counseling.