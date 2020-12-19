CHI St. Alexius Health

A type for beginners, Hatha Yoga, focuses on physical yoga postures to achieve harmony and balance. It has a slower pace and easier movements. You may have also heard of hot yoga, which is done in a 105-degree room to prepare the body for movement and sweat out impurities. There are several other kinds and one isn’t necessarily better than another, just right for that person in that moment.

The type that’s best for you also depends on your physical condition and desired results. If you’re pregnant, older or have a health condition (herniated disk, severe osteoporosis, uncontrolled blood pressure, risk of blood clots, severe balance problems), be sure to talk to your health care provider before starting a new yoga program.

To prevent possible injuries, such as sprains and strains, it’s best to take a class with a qualified instructor. Don’t rush into advanced moves like headstands and the lotus position. Yoga is meant to be gradual. You should start where you’re comfortable and focus on your breathing and each individual movement. Remember that the goal isn’t a destination but a journey. Stress is something you’ll leave behind on your way.

