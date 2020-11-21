CHI St. Alexius Health

Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.

If you cannot gather in the traditional sense this year, you still have several creative virtual and in-person options to connect with family. Some alternatives to consider:

Zoom In: Gather for a meal online. Share cherished family recipes ahead of time and show off homemade dishes while catching up on family news. If the big game is a tradition, have a watch party and cheer the team together on social media. The upside? Bad weather won’t mess up your plans, but do make sure your devices and Internet are up to the task.

Gather Memories: Use a fun prompt to get the family talking on a social media platform or group text. Ask for a favorite family vacation memory, best dad joke or funny holiday mishap.

Play Games: You may not be able to gather around Scrabble at the kitchen table, but you can play virtually. Many popular board games now have virtual counterparts on tablets, smart phones, game consoles, and computer that can be played with your loved ones no matter where you are. You can even create a team tournament or trivia night.