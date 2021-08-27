CHI St. Alexius Health

Save Yourself: Four Ways to Reduce Your Cancer Risk

Cancer doesn’t take a year off. In 2021, approximately 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. So while we may have been focused on the pandemic, it’s essential not to neglect the basics of cancer detection and prevention.

Delays in cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment during the height of the pandemic are expected to cause a short-term drop in cancer diagnoses which could be followed by increases in late-stage diagnoses and preventable cancer deaths. If you put off routine cancer screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies, now is the time to get caught up.

There’s also much you can do to help prevent cancer. In fact, nearly 42% of newly diagnosed cancers are potentially avoidable, excluding non-melanoma skin cancers in the United States. This year alone, a large portion of cancers could be prevented, including all cancers that are caused by tobacco use and other unhealthy behaviors.

Put simply, there’s actions you can take to help lower your risk – and potentially save your life. Start by learning the four ways to reduce your risk.

Avoid Cancer-Causing Substances