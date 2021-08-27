CHI St. Alexius Health

Save Yourself: Four Ways to Reduce Your Cancer Risk
Cancer doesn’t take a year off. In 2021, approximately 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. So while we may have been focused on the pandemic, it’s essential not to neglect the basics of cancer detection and prevention.
Delays in cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment during the height of the pandemic are expected to cause a short-term drop in cancer diagnoses which could be followed by increases in late-stage diagnoses and preventable cancer deaths. If you put off routine cancer screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies, now is the time to get caught up.
There’s also much you can do to help prevent cancer. In fact, nearly 42% of newly diagnosed cancers are potentially avoidable, excluding non-melanoma skin cancers in the United States. This year alone, a large portion of cancers could be prevented, including all cancers that are caused by tobacco use and other unhealthy behaviors.
Put simply, there’s actions you can take to help lower your risk – and potentially save your life. Start by learning the four ways to reduce your risk.
Avoid Cancer-Causing Substances
It is hard to know why one person develops cancer and another does not. Some risk factors, like age or family history, cannot be controlled. Other risk factors are known to increase a person’s chances of developing cancer.
Tobacco use is one such risk factor. Scientist believe that approximately 30% of cancer deaths are caused by cigarette smoking. It’s the leading cause of bladder, cervical, esophageal, kidney, lung, oral cavity, pancreatic and stomach cancers.
Not smoking or quitting lowers your risk of getting cancer and dying from cancer. So if you don’t use tobacco, don’t start. If you do, many resources can help you quit.
Skin cancer, one of the most common cancer types, is also one of the most preventable. Start now by avoiding midday sun, covering exposed areas, finding some shade, using generous amounts of sunscreen and avoiding tanning beds.
Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle
Two more ways to reduce your risk of cancer go hand-in-hand: eat a healthy diet and be physically active. Doing both helps you maintain a healthy weight, which in turn may lower your risk of different types of cancer. Simple habits to adopt:
- Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables
- Get regular physical activity
- If you choose to drink alcohol, choose moderation
- Limit processed meats
Adults who participate in any amount of physical activity gain health benefits, but those who get at least 150 minutes/week of moderate aerobic activity may experience substantial health benefits.