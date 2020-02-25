Spielman says Diggs isn't going anyhwere

INDIANAPOLIS – Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman did his best to quash speculation about Stefon Diggs’ future on Tuesday, saying at the NFL combine “there’s no reason to anticipate [Diggs] is not going to be a Minnesota Viking.”

Diggs caused a stir on social media earlier this month when he removed all pictures of himself in a Vikings uniform from his Instagram account, following a season where he incurred more than $200,000 in fines for skipping two days of meetings and practices following the team’s Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. His absence, sources told the Star Tribune at the time, stemmed from frustrations that had been building since the spring over the direction of the offense and his role in it.

The 26-year-old wide receiver gave an enigmatic news conference after his return, saying “there’s truth to all rumors” when asked about his unhappiness, but finished the year with a career-high 1,130 receiving yards while establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top deep threats in the Vikings’ play action offense. His recent social media actions caused a stir, even for a player given to maintaining a cryptic online presence.

Diggs’ five-year, $72 million contract runs through 2023.