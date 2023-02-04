Marianne Huskey Fechter is the first woman in the world to receive an Angler of the Year award and win a major walleye tournament.

While she is proud and honored to have earned the title and the win, she said the most important thing to come from her achievements happened off the water. Following her win, Huskey Fechter said she received thousands of emails from mothers, fathers, grandfathers and uncles all saying the same thing:

“My daughter, my granddaughter, my niece, they watched the whole thing live and they were on the edge of their seat the whole time but after you won, they are so excited to get out there and fish with the boys. They saw you do it so they know they can do it too,” Huskey Fechter said. “That was the best part about it at the end of the day.”

Huskey Fechter will share her story and how she learned to be a better walleye angler at the Bismarck Tribune Sport Show in February, which will also feature boats, recreational vehicles and outdoor gear.

Huskey Fechter said her fishing journey began on the Great Lakes in Michigan where she fished with her grandfather.

“He purchased a 30-foot Sea Ray because he loved the water and loved to fish,” she said. “He was by no means a good angler. He was just one of those guys that retired and liked to be on the water and basically drag some bait around behind the boat.”

She said she was hooked on fishing immediately. During high school when she didn’t have a boat, Huskey Fechter would head to the trout stream and try to fish on her own.

Years later she tried walleye fishing with her first husband. She fondly remembers the first time she caught a walleye: she was so excited she threw it back down and released it out of pure adrenaline. The next week she bought a bunch of gear and her walleye journey took off from there.

She then bought her first boat — a small 12-foot Lund Alaskan — and honed her skills on the St. Marys River in Michigan.

“I basically spent the next 12 years on that body of water learning how to dial in techniques and was really fortunate because that water is diversified,” she said. “I could jig, I could run lead core, I mean anything you wanted to do. It was a river, a lake and a reservoir all in one. At that time, I didn’t realize that all those things I was doing and learning was going to take me to the next level.”

In 2009, Huskey Fechter thought about taking it to the next level and joining a team state-wide event. But her colleagues who competed in the Professional Walleye Tour told her to not waste her time. Instead, they said she was ready for the pro circuit. She is glad she listened.

“They said there was a lot of stuff that goes on team events where you might not learn all that you need to. When you're out there by yourself and you have no choice but to figure it out, you’ll learn a lot faster,” she said. “So I did. I made the jump to the pro circuit and four years later I won Angler of the Year.”

She earned that title at the Anglers Insight Marketing Pro Walleye Series on Aug. 18, 2012. She said receiving the award on that day was extra special since it was her grandfather’s birthday. He had died a year earlier.

She then won the Head2Head Fishing Pro Walleye Series in 2021 on the Mississippi River, which she said was the one body of water she disliked the most.

“It was a really hard bite, just terrible,” she said. “I cast almost everything that I had in that boat before I figured it out. So it ended up being a really great tournament.”

Huskey Fechter said while she was the first, she hopes that more women will earn titles and win tournaments. She has noticed more women joining the industry in the past few years and hopes more will find the confidence to try it out.