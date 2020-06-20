Touchmark residents maintain connections during pandemic

Eunice Balzer has used this time to make 15 full-size quilts, 10 baby quilts, 60 potholders and more than 100 masks since March.

“When I am sewing for someone else, it makes me feel good,” she said.

Balzer used the internet and various videos to learn how to sew masks. “I figured it out. I’m a visual person, and so it wasn’t too difficult.” She then wrote instructions about how to sew everything together to interest others in the project. The mask-making project became an assembly line with some residents providing fabrics, Eunice cutting the fabric, another resident ironing on the interfacing and staff delivering the various pieces.

Balzer has donated all of the items she has sewn to those in need, including the quilts, which she plans to give to the Abused Adult Resource Center. She estimates that over her lifetime, she has made and donated 300 quilts.

Balzer believes persevering through challenges builds resilience. “People are learning a lot from this pandemic; especially that you can live with a lot less than what you think you need.”

Using the calendar in creative ways