Touchmark residents maintain connections during pandemic

COVID-19 has changed the way people around the world live, work and play. That is certainly the case for those living and working in retirement communities. Even during this pandemic, Touchmark on West Century remains focused on its mission to enrich people’s lives, transforming the current challenges into opportunities to stay “Touchmark Strong.”
Pivoting is the “new normal”
At the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, about 70 fourth-graders from Centennial Elementary School each month would walk to the full-service retirement community to meet with residents. They came with a list of questions to learn about residents’ lives and then would write a chapter on what they learned. The plan was to present residents with full biographies at the end of the school year in May.
With the onset of safety restrictions, the visits had to stop, but residents and students found a new way to bond: They became pen pals.
Dick Green, 93, had been meeting with four students, and he wrote a letter to all. One girl, Isla, 10, shared about transitioning to online school, her upcoming birthday and summer plans. She signed her letter, “your friend and buddy,” and finished with a big green heart to honor Green. “It was fun, something different,” he says when describing the letter exchanges.
Keeping busy and helping others
Eunice Balzer has used this time to make 15 full-size quilts, 10 baby quilts, 60 potholders and more than 100 masks since March.
“When I am sewing for someone else, it makes me feel good,” she said.
Balzer used the internet and various videos to learn how to sew masks. “I figured it out. I’m a visual person, and so it wasn’t too difficult.” She then wrote instructions about how to sew everything together to interest others in the project. The mask-making project became an assembly line with some residents providing fabrics, Eunice cutting the fabric, another resident ironing on the interfacing and staff delivering the various pieces.
Balzer has donated all of the items she has sewn to those in need, including the quilts, which she plans to give to the Abused Adult Resource Center. She estimates that over her lifetime, she has made and donated 300 quilts.
Balzer believes persevering through challenges builds resilience. “People are learning a lot from this pandemic; especially that you can live with a lot less than what you think you need.”
Using the calendar in creative ways
Touchmark Resident Services Director Destiny Sisk and other team members are known for creating connections. This continues to be the case as the staff come up with fun ways to surprise and delight residents. The “National Day Calendar,” spurs many ideas — like Popcorn Day and Chocolate Chip Day — for treats and interactions.
Gertie Mettler appreciates how the staff brighten residents’ days and the camaraderie and banter they bring. “They are always happy and upbeat, and that gives you a real lift,” she says. “When the Kentucky Derby was canceled, they brought mint juleps. It’s so much fun!”
She says staff also put together packets of brain-building activities, such as crosswords, word finds, Sudoku and an activity card similar to bingo. “We fill in the card as we complete activities throughout the week and turn it in at the end of the week to be entered into a drawing for prizes.”
She adds, “If I were a teacher, I would give staff a gold star for all they have been doing.”
