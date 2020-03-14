Touchmark Larkettes gear up for Larks' 2020 season

“Matt’s personality — and all of the other people involved — pulled me in,” says dancer and Touchmark resident Gertie Mettler. “It was a new adventure and fun from the get-go."

Both Leighton and Mettler say you don’t need formal training to make the routines a success.

"The dance studio teacher showed us routines, and I wasn’t disappointed,” Mettler said, adding, “We were so accepted by the crowds!”

For Leighton, he saw the women grow a lot in the six short months of training and performing. “There was a clear camaraderie and spark that was reignited in the individuals. Now when we get together and reminisce, they just light up!”

Leighton adds, “I think the biggest change is their boost in confidence.”

Wurnig isn’t surprised at this. “There is mini-fame that comes from being a regular on the field at the ballpark, and some of the dancers are getting recognized in the community.”

Looking forward to the new season

All involved are excited about the potential for taking a big step forward in 2020, with their eye on growing the visibility inside and outside of the ballpark as well as adding new faces to the Larkettes.