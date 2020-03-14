Touchmark Larkettes gear up for Larks' 2020 season

What started in a preseason brainstorming session for the Bismarck Larks turned into last season’s fan-favorite entertainment: the Touchmark Larkettes.
Residents of the full-service retirement community Touchmark on West Century, along with a member of the Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, performed choreographed dances in between innings at the baseball team’s home games for the Larkettes 2019 inaugural season.
To say the new group of entertainers was a hit would be the understatement of the season. The Larkettes earned the distinction as the “promotion of the year” for the Bismarck Larks. In fact, the fan response was so enthusiastic that as many as four other teams in the upper Midwest league are considering similar senior-citizen-based entertainment. Larks Director of Fun Matt Wurnig is quick to give credit for the idea to a similar group from a Georgia minor league baseball team. He admits everyone involved wasn’t sure what to expect when he first shared the notion.
Assembling 'the team'
“Matt reached out to Northern Plains Dance with this crazy idea and wanted to see how we could get it all together,” says Zach Leighton, an instructor at Northern Plains Dance. “We first worked with the Touchmark residents a bit to gauge their abilities before we started to lay out the dance steps and choreography that would best fit the squad.”
“Matt’s personality — and all of the other people involved — pulled me in,” says dancer and Touchmark resident Gertie Mettler. “It was a new adventure and fun from the get-go."
Both Leighton and Mettler say you don’t need formal training to make the routines a success.
"The dance studio teacher showed us routines, and I wasn’t disappointed,” Mettler said, adding, “We were so accepted by the crowds!”
For Leighton, he saw the women grow a lot in the six short months of training and performing. “There was a clear camaraderie and spark that was reignited in the individuals. Now when we get together and reminisce, they just light up!”
Leighton adds, “I think the biggest change is their boost in confidence.”
Wurnig isn’t surprised at this. “There is mini-fame that comes from being a regular on the field at the ballpark, and some of the dancers are getting recognized in the community.”
Looking forward to the new season
All involved are excited about the potential for taking a big step forward in 2020, with their eye on growing the visibility inside and outside of the ballpark as well as adding new faces to the Larkettes.
“It went really smoothly in the first year,” says Leighton. “I want to see that momentum continue and grow in 2020.”
Mettler is super excited. “Now for year two, we are hoping to get more ladies and have two squads of Larkettes. Then we can divide up the 36 home games.”
She encourages others to get involved.
“People should get out and try it! You think that maybe you can’t do it, but it all comes together. It really is an unbelievably fun experience!”