Theresa Schmidt: Public health nurse manager takes on critical role

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Theresa Schmidt has taken on a role well beyond the norm for her position as nurse manager at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. But of course, these are not normal times.

“This past year has been extremely challenging for everyone working in public health due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Renae Moch, Schmidt’s colleague and the director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. “It has definitely required the most determined, dedicated, hard-working and professional staff to get through it and Theresa has demonstrated all of that and more.”

Schmidt, 50, wasn’t always destined for health care. While in high school she was equally interested in accounting and nursing. She credits her parents for encouraging her to pursue a career in the latter.

“My parents were the ones who saw something in me and pushed me more into the nursing field,” Schmidt said. “At that time there was quite the demand for nurses and lot of opportunity available.”

Bismarck Tribune readers voted and selected Schmidt as readers' choice among the 118 nurses who were nominated this year.