Theresa Schmidt: Public health nurse manager takes on critical role

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Theresa Schmidt has taken on a role well beyond the norm for her position as nurse manager at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. But of course, these are not normal times.
“This past year has been extremely challenging for everyone working in public health due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Renae Moch, Schmidt’s colleague and the director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. “It has definitely required the most determined, dedicated, hard-working and professional staff to get through it and Theresa has demonstrated all of that and more.”
Schmidt, 50, wasn’t always destined for health care. While in high school she was equally interested in accounting and nursing. She credits her parents for encouraging her to pursue a career in the latter.
“My parents were the ones who saw something in me and pushed me more into the nursing field,” Schmidt said. “At that time there was quite the demand for nurses and lot of opportunity available.”
Bismarck Tribune readers voted and selected Schmidt as readers' choice among the 118 nurses who were nominated this year.
Schmidt received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Mary in Bismarck in 1993. She worked at rural and large hospitals before settling into public health for the past 20 years. As a leader in public health, her duties have become critically important as the world seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19. She oversees community health nursing services, community education and promotion services and the business office.
“She has shown true leadership to her team by working long overtime hours both during the week and weekends for the past year,” said her friend, Beth Johnson. “Theresa is a real hero and an inspiration to many as shown by her unselfish acts of putting the needs of the community before herself and her family.”
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health seeks to protect the health of its residents through prevention, education and advocacy.
“In the hospital, one works with individuals that already have diseases and trying to treat those diseases. Here, in public health, we work to prevent disease and promote community health. We are more in a prevention mode,” Schmidt said.
Throughout the pandemic, public health has taken a lead in contact tracing, testing and vaccination. Each phase has had its highs and lows.
“Testing was fast and furious. We would push about 1,000 people through a two-hour clinic while in full PPE (personal protective equipment). After the clinic, we would have to personally notify about 100 to 150 with their positive results. It was very time and labor intensive,” Schmidt said.
In addition to the long hours, Schmidt was given another emergency to tackle when it was announced the state would no longer operate a homeless shelter for COVID-19 positive individuals. Schmidt spearheaded efforts to find a location and to provide wraparound services such as food and medical services for people who had nowhere else to quarantine.
“There were a few months where it was just me trying to manage it (the shelter), but luckily, we were able to get a shelter management team in place, so they are there now 24/7 on site,” Schmidt said.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Schmidt considers nursing a rewarding career and she appreciates the support of her colleagues, friends and family.
“You keep thinking you get through one phase and the next phase will be better… but it’s been a long haul,” she said. “It’s a good thing we all have each other for support. Without that it would have been much worse for us.”
Schmidt and her husband, Kurt, have three children, Amber, 27, Eric, 25, and Ashley, 20. The couple lives in rural Burleigh County.
“You keep thinking you get through one phase and the next phase will be better… but it’s been a long haul. It’s a good thing we all have each other for support. Without that it would have been much worse for us.”