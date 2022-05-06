Tasha Schnabel: Devoted to making a difference

Tasha Schnabel likes to feel like she’s made a difference, even if it's a small difference. The 36-year-old is the minimum data set coordinator and infection preventionist at Dakota Alpha in Mandan.

“I like helping people. I am a giver,” said Schnabel, a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Schnabel decided to pursue a career in nursing while attending Minot High School.

“When I was young, I actually thought I wanted to become a veterinarian. As an assignment in school, I had to look up the college courses I would have to take to achieve that goal and that was when I decided working with people rather than animals was going to be more my thing,” Schnabel said.

Soon after, she became a certified nursing assistant and started working at a long-term care facility. She went on to enroll at Medcenter One College of Nursing in Bismarck and began her career as a registered nurse in 2010.

“My first job as a nurse was at Medcenter One/Sanford on the Subacute Unit. I really enjoyed that and learned so much,” Schnabel said. “After I started a family, I learned something new, MDS, and returned to a nursing home setting.”

Schnabel moved to Dakota Alpha, a skilled nursing facility for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, in 2020. As the new minimum data set coordinator and infection preventionist at the start of the pandemic, she had to take off running.

“I had to jump in, learn new things, and adapt quickly,” Schnabel said. “I had to do a crash course in infection prevention. I became the 'COVID nurse' as well as MDS and infection preventionist. COVID information is constantly changing and evolving, bringing new challenges to the facility for staff and residents.”

Even though Schnabel’s role is administrative, she has never shied away from caring for Dakota Alpha’s residents and her colleagues. Her former co-worker, Mirranda Gross, nominated her for The Bismarck Tribune’s “Nurses: Heart of Health Care” award. Schnabel was selected as a finalist by a panel of judges.

“Simply walking the halls, you would never know she has an 'office' job,” Gross said. “Tasha is constantly on the floor working with the staff and residents and making sure the staff and residents’ needs are met.”

Schnabel’s popular fun-loving and unselfish nature helps her build quality relationships with her patients and co-workers.

“Tasha has a kind, warm, energetic and goofy heart. She always takes the time to listen to the residents, families and friends and makes sure whatever they are needing to improve the quality of their life has been met,” Gross said.

Schnabel said, “Making my patients/residents smile is so rewarding to me. Whether it's being silly, singing for them, going for a bike ride on a four-man bike, or remembering that they like denture adhesive only on their top denture. Making someone feel like they are heard and cared for is rewarding.”

Schnabel’s devotion has left a lasting impression on those around her.

“My 7-year-old daughter has told me she wants to be a nurse at Dakota Alpha when she grows up. This was heartwarming that she might follow in my steps to dedicate her life to helping others,” Schnabel said.

Schnabel and her husband, Cody, have two children, Colten, 9, and Hailee, 7. The family lives in Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0