Tanner Hammer: From county jail to emergency department nurse

Tanner Hammer’s journey to becoming an emergency department staff nurse at Sanford Health Bismarck has been exciting, even though she wasn’t always sure she was on the right path.

“To be completely honest, being a nurse was something that I did not know how much I would enjoy until I started my first job,” Hammer said. “Early in my 20s, as many young people experience, I felt very lost and pressured to pick the right career path. When I first enrolled in my (nursing) program, I did not know how I would like it, if I would succeed and if it would be a sustainable career for me.”

Hammer, who grew up on the West Coast, originally enrolled in the licensed practical nursing (LPN) program at Sumner College in Portland, Oregon. She graduated in 2017 and went to work at the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis, Washington. She continued her studies while working full time at the jail and earned both an associate degree in registered nursing from Sumner College and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Boise State University in 2020.

She said this demanding stage of her life made her stronger.

“One of the main highlights of my career in nursing, honestly, was my journey through the second half of my schooling. During this time, I was single, had recently bought my first home, worked full-time night shifts, and traveled two hours each way to attend in-person school for two years,” Hammer said. “I look back now, and I am thankful I was able to persevere and complete my program. It was definitely an experience I will never forget.”

Hammer, 28, said her first nursing job at Lewis County Jail helped prepare her for her future in the emergency department.

“This (Lewis County Jail) is truly where I feel I learned the core of my nursing values and found true meaning in being a nurse,” Hammer said. “For many, this probably sounds odd because who would love working in a correctional facility? But it is truly where I found my passion, drive and love for nursing.”

Hammer was promoted to health services administrator at Lewis County Jail in March of 2020. About 16 months later, she and her husband, DJ, decided to leave Washington for Bismarck. That is when Hammer decided to seek a job in the emergency department.

“This has truly been what I have always wanted to do as a nurse,” she said.

Despite working at Sanford Health’s emergency department for less than a year, her compassion and skills have been recognized by her patients. Lillian Crook, a patient, nominated Hammer for The Bismarck Tribune’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” award.

“Tanner knocks it out of the park for patient care!” Crook wrote in her nomination.

Hammer was selected as a finalist by a panel of judges. She and 12 other nurses will be recognized for their contributions to health care at a luncheon May 11.

Hammer said she’s grateful for being honored for something she loves to do.

“Every day you do not know what will be coming through the door. The day can change so quickly based off what patients we see, the acuity of the situation and that makes for a very exciting place to work,” Hammer said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0