Tabi Beede: CHI St. Alexius nurse answers divine intervention calls

Tabi Beede isn’t one to ignore God’s calling. The 32-year-old Bismarck nurse has answered God’s primary call to have a relationship with Him and she responds to His secondary calls regarding her career and daily tasks as well.

“I think probably one of the most important facts about me that is I am a lover of Jesus and a lover of people. I am unapologetically Christian,” said Beede. “I often am praying for my patients. It’s just a normal part of my care for them.”

Beede, a women’s/children’s flex pool nurse at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, switched career paths because of what she called divine intervention. Her original career goal was to be an equine veterinarian. But that changed after a traumatic accident.

“My grandparents ended up getting in a horrific motorcycle accident my senior year of high school. They were known for going on very long motorcycle trips. The accident happened hundreds of miles from our home,” she explained. “My grandfather essentially shattered every bone from his knee down.”

Beede’s grandfather was hospitalized for several weeks before her family was able to visit. Once they arrived, Beede was impressed by his nursing team.