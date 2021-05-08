Tabi Beede: CHI St. Alexius nurse answers divine intervention calls

Tabi Beede isn’t one to ignore God’s calling. The 32-year-old Bismarck nurse has answered God’s primary call to have a relationship with Him and she responds to His secondary calls regarding her career and daily tasks as well.
“I think probably one of the most important facts about me that is I am a lover of Jesus and a lover of people. I am unapologetically Christian,” said Beede. “I often am praying for my patients. It’s just a normal part of my care for them.”
Beede, a women’s/children’s flex pool nurse at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, switched career paths because of what she called divine intervention. Her original career goal was to be an equine veterinarian. But that changed after a traumatic accident.
“My grandparents ended up getting in a horrific motorcycle accident my senior year of high school. They were known for going on very long motorcycle trips. The accident happened hundreds of miles from our home,” she explained. “My grandfather essentially shattered every bone from his knee down.”
Beede’s grandfather was hospitalized for several weeks before her family was able to visit. Once they arrived, Beede was impressed by his nursing team.
“I was just blown away by the nurses. They became his family while he was there,” she said. “They came in on their day off just to bring him something or visit with us. After that experience, I knew that is what I wanted to do.”
And the rest, as they say, is history.
When she returned home to Missoula, Montana, Beede quickly registered for Montana State University’s College of Nursing in Bozeman. After receiving her Bachelor of Science in nursing, she was hired at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck. She currently works in multiple areas including mother-baby, neonatal intensive care, pediatrics and pediatric intensive care.
Her patients and colleagues admire her talents and abilities.
“When people tell me about their birthing story and how their mom-baby experience was it usually sounds something like this, ‘Then I had this amazing nurse named Tabi,'” said Billie Graner, Beede’s colleague and former patient. “People remember her name because she wasn't just a great nurse, she is someone who truly makes an impact on people in the most positive way.”
Beede has pursued other callings such as becoming a nursing instructor at Bismarck State College, helping women and children during medical missions in Haiti and organizing prayer warriors to pray for individuals affected by the pandemic.
“Her vision was to fill the empty (parking) lot with cars of people worshiping and praying for patients and anyone going through hardships due to COVID,” said colleague Chelsey Kralicek.
Beede remembers seeing the empty parking lot and feeling a stirring in her heart. She organized the first Parking Lot Prayer Warriors the weekend everything was shut down.
“I had never seen it empty before. Those are family members that aren’t here. Those are support people that aren’t here. So, I started praying about it and He gave me a very clear vision of filling that parking lot with prayer warriors,” Beede said.
About 50 vehicles attended the first service. Since then, the program has spread to other communities and KFYR Radio broadcasts it weekly.
Beede said she will continue to follow God’s plan during her time on earth.
“I have never viewed nursing as my career, not once. I see nursing as my calling, as the God-given reason why I am on this planet. To bring help and hope and healing to the people around me through the love of Jesus,” she said.
Beede married her husband, Ryan Deraas, on April 10. The newlyweds live in Lincoln.
