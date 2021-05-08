Suz Buetow: Sanford nurse takes her career to new heights

Suz Buetow is a self-described adrenaline junkie. She spent her first 28 years in intensive care/critical care units caring for the seriously ill or injured patients. The past seven years she has taken her nursing to new heights – literally.
Buetow, 56, is a registered flight nurse for Sanford AirMed. She was one of the first nurses hired when Sanford expanded air ambulance service to western North Dakota in 2014.
“I found my niche in critical care and this just takes it up a notch. I was hooked immediately,” Buetow said. “The sicker the patient, the happier I am. Once Sanford moved their flight program to the western side of the state, I knew I wanted to be involved.”
Buetow is part of a three-person crew based in Bismarck. The in-flight care team flies patients from the scene of an emergency to a hospital in a helicopter. They typically make one to two flights per day.
“I absolutely love my job. Even in the COVID world I absolutely love what I do,” Buetow said. “Every day is a new experience. There is a ton of autonomy involved. It’s just me, a paramedic and the pilot that move these patients from point A to point B.”
Buetow said she likes the excitement of not knowing what each day will bring.
“We might go for pediatrics, we might go for little babies, we might go for strokes or traumas,” she said. “We land in farmers' fields, interstates and the Badlands because ambulances can’t get to them.”
Being part of an air ambulance team during the pandemic meant they were making more and longer trips each day.
“I can’t imagine any piece of health care that was not impacted in some way by the pandemic,” she said. “I would say for us, the biggest impact was probably logistics. When our hospital filled up, we had nowhere to take them. We were flying Dickinson patients out to Fargo. It wasn’t because they were all COVID patients; we had traumas, we had strokes, we had heart attacks, we had all of these patients that had nowhere to go. And that’s a long flight for a helicopter.”
Buetow said throughout her 35-year career she has received much more than she ever gave.
“My absolute favorite part has been the relationships I have made along the way,” she said.
When Buetow isn’t saving lives with Sanford AirMed, she is advocating for people recovering from addiction. She said her daughter is in recovery and that the whole experience changed her life. Her colleague, Kelly Dollinger, praised her work at Sanford and beyond.
“Suz has an incredible desire to be a beacon towards those who suffer from addiction,” said Dollinger in her nomination letter for Buetow. “I have watched her help save countless people from self-destructive decisions in her own way through prayer, faith and service to others.”
Buetow was instrumental in creating a weekly event called The Gathering at The Hub in Bismarck. The Hub provides meeting rooms, office space, coffee and shopping for those recovering from addiction. The Gathering brings people together on Sundays for food, fellowship and a message from Prairie Heights (Bismarck).
“I have met some of the most amazing people. I’m just so blessed by it,” said Buetow of The Gathering. “I’m a nurse. I fly on helicopters. I’m not a preacher, but I love Jesus and that’s how it started.”
Buetow and her husband, Terry, have been married for 26 years. They have six adult children and two grandchildren. The couple lives in Bismarck and enjoys traveling.
