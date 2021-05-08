Suz Buetow: Sanford nurse takes her career to new heights

Being part of an air ambulance team during the pandemic meant they were making more and longer trips each day.

“I can’t imagine any piece of health care that was not impacted in some way by the pandemic,” she said. “I would say for us, the biggest impact was probably logistics. When our hospital filled up, we had nowhere to take them. We were flying Dickinson patients out to Fargo. It wasn’t because they were all COVID patients; we had traumas, we had strokes, we had heart attacks, we had all of these patients that had nowhere to go. And that’s a long flight for a helicopter.”

Buetow said throughout her 35-year career she has received much more than she ever gave.

“My absolute favorite part has been the relationships I have made along the way,” she said.

When Buetow isn’t saving lives with Sanford AirMed, she is advocating for people recovering from addiction. She said her daughter is in recovery and that the whole experience changed her life. Her colleague, Kelly Dollinger, praised her work at Sanford and beyond.