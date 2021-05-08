Sue Ziemann: CHI nurse protects lives from behind the scenes

It would be an understatement to say Sue Ziemann’s job has changed a lot since COVID-19. As the infection prevention coordinator at CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, she is behind the scenes of the frontlines when it comes to protecting lives at the hospital.

“She has always had a reputation for excellence,” wrote her colleague, Dr. Laura Archuleta, in a nomination letter for Ziemann. “When the COVID pandemic hit, she took her performance to another level. She was integral to the establishment of our policies and procedures to protect our staff and patients from the virus.”

Ziemann, 63, has been in nursing at CHI St. Alexius since 1979. She said she decided to pursue a career in nursing due to the exceptional care she received when she was ill as a young girl.

“When I was a young child, I experienced some health issues and was hospitalized on a few occasions,” Ziemann said. “The nurses left an impression on me and that is when I decided I wanted to care for others.”