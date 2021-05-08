Sue Ziemann: CHI nurse protects lives from behind the scenes

It would be an understatement to say Sue Ziemann’s job has changed a lot since COVID-19. As the infection prevention coordinator at CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, she is behind the scenes of the frontlines when it comes to protecting lives at the hospital.
“She has always had a reputation for excellence,” wrote her colleague, Dr. Laura Archuleta, in a nomination letter for Ziemann. “When the COVID pandemic hit, she took her performance to another level. She was integral to the establishment of our policies and procedures to protect our staff and patients from the virus.”
Ziemann, 63, has been in nursing at CHI St. Alexius since 1979. She said she decided to pursue a career in nursing due to the exceptional care she received when she was ill as a young girl.
“When I was a young child, I experienced some health issues and was hospitalized on a few occasions,” Ziemann said. “The nurses left an impression on me and that is when I decided I wanted to care for others.”
Ziemann received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Mary in April of 1979. She started her impressive career at CHI St. Alexius two weeks later. She has been the infection prevention coordinator for nearly 29 years and loves her job. Ziemann became certified in infection prevention in 1995 and has completed testing to be re-certified every five years since that time.
“What I like most about nursing is the opportunity to be an advocate for safe patient care and safety for those providing care to our patients,” Ziemann said.
Of course, COVID-19 impacted everyone working in health care -- particularly people with job titles like Ziemann’s.
“Initially, there was a tremendous amount of work by many individuals to develop workflows, provide education to staff and monitor processes to ensure safety for both staff and patients,” Ziemann said.
“While many of us in health care worked long hours, Sue went above and beyond. She often was the first to arrive in the morning and the last to leave at night,” Archuleta said.
Ziemann helped minimize the threat of COVID spread at the hospital by studying the epidemiology of coronavirus, determining which measures were appropriate to thwart the spread and making sure guidelines were available to all personnel.
“She was a favorite resource for all questions related to COVID, and she was always up to date with the latest research,” Archuleta said.
Ziemann also played a key role in contact tracing at CHI St. Alexius Health.
“Her early efforts at contact tracing for our institution undoubtedly protected the lives of many of our patients and associates,” Archuleta said.
While COVID-19 has impacted Ziemann both personally and professionally, she is proud of the response the hospital was able to provide.
“The collaboration of an amazing leadership and co-worker team has contributed to successfully managing COVID for more than a year. When the vaccine became available, there were many hours spent in planning and administration of vaccinations to staff. There continues to be daily monitoring of data and resources and reporting of that information to healthcare and government entities,” she said.
“Through it all, she kept her smile and her wry sense of humor. She is a true servant leader,” Archuleta said.
Ziemann and her husband, Allan, have two sons, Matthew and Michael. The couple lives in Mandan.
