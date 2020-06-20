St. Gabriel’s Community provides innovative care during pandemic

St. Gabriel’s continues to welcome new residents, with staff available to help residents move in, unpack their belongings and set up furniture, and programs in place to orient residents to their new home and meet neighbors within established guidelines. Virtual tours are available for those who would like to talk with staff or see apartment layouts and options.

New resident Pat Welch moved in to St. Gabriel’s Assisted Living community in April. Pat’s son Tim Welch, and his wife Donna LaQua-Welch, said St. Gabriel's was the ideal facility for their mother in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

“Not only is the community nice, but the staff are kind and compassionate. I am fully confident in the care my mother is receiving,” said Tim Welch and Donna LaQua-Welch. “Safety was St. Gabriel’s main priority for all the residents, and we really appreciate St. Gabriel’s thoughtfulness.”

St. Gabriel’s Executive Director is grateful for the contributions and dedication of its employees, and for families who have been so supportive. “I’d like to thank all of our staff who has worked tirelessly and gone above and beyond to maintain the highest quality care and protect the health and wellbeing of our residents, who are like family to us,” said Hack. “It’s been a real team effort across all departments as we find innovative new ways to fulfill our mission.”

Chelsie Boeshans, MSOTR/L, CLT, is an occupational therapist and a Dementia Capable Care certified instructor at St Gabriel’s Community in Bismarck. Boeshans has more than 11 years of experience as a therapist and has a special place in her heart for individuals with cognitive dysfunction. Together with education, an understanding of the disease process, and skilled intervention, Boeshans believes we can improve the quality of life for those living with dementia.

