Over the past 30-plus years, I have worked, spoken at, and attended hundreds of boat shows. In addition to the boat shows, I have participated in close to 200 professional fishing tournaments and have spent over 3,000 days on the water in various boats on all types of water! This would include rivers, natural lakes and the Great Lakes. High winds, heavy current, rough water, big storms, tornadoes, water spouts, hail, fog, sub-freezing temperatures. You name it, I’ve probably driven a boat in all different conditions.

With these statistics and first-hand experience, I firmly believe that I can pretty safely say I am an expert on the topic of freshwater boats, handling a boat in all sorts of conditions, and boat selection.

Even with all of this experience, I will tell you right off the bat. Do not go into big waters and big waves being over-confident! Keep a healthy respect for Mother Nature and physics. You may only have one chance at getting back to the dock in one piece.

Given what I just wrote, a boat is still a fantastic vehicle for enjoyment, fishing, family, fun and getting from one side of the lake to the other. Always keep your phone handy and check the weather conditions every few hours. The phone apps we have today are incredible at predicting weather, wind and rough water.

So, the first questions to ask yourself is: Do you already own a boat? What is that boat for? Fishing, water skiing, or pleasure cruising around the lake? What kind of lake do you like to boat or fish at? What kind of fish do you like to fish for?

I’d like to start with the lakes/rivers you like to boat on. The bigger the boat, the bigger the water you can go to. If the winds are calm and you have a 16-foot boat, then you can go out on small ponds, but don’t go out on a lake like Lake Erie. If the winds come up from the wrong direction, things can get bad fast. I’ve been on the Great Lakes where it was dead calm going out but turned into a raging tempest within just a few minutes. The bottom line is to use a boat that is suitable for the lake you are planning on going to. Build up your experience little by little.

Always carry life saving devices on your boat such as life vests enough for everyone, a compass or good electronics with mapping capability, a sound signaling device like a whistle or horn, visual signaling devices such as flares or bright flags, communication equipment like a cellphone or radio, and a throwable floatation cushion.

There is absolutely no fish worth losing a life for, so have a healthy respect for the water and weather. But if you do get caught in rough waves, here are a few tips to get you back to shore.

1) Try to get to the closest shore and either go directly with the wind/waves or tack 45 degrees/sideways to the waves. Avoid going directly into the waves if you can.

2) Trim your engine and adjust your speed to keep the bow up above the waves. Ride them up and then coast down the back side.

3) Look for islands or peninsulas that block the wind and waves. If it is too rough, anchor and stay put on the calm side until the storm blows over.

4) If all else fails, then change your plan by heading to the closest launch ramp and if need be, catch a ride on land back to your truck and trailer.

Just don’t be a hero. And stay safe by keeping an eye out on the weather and know your limitations. The fish will still be there the next time you go out!