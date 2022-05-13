Rosser helped build railroads in N.D., Canada

The chief engineer overseeing much of the work of the Northern Pacific Railroad across North Dakota was later given an opportunity to supervise the digging of the Panama Canal.

On Christmas Eve 1869, Thomas Rosser, a former major general in the Confederate army, had 3 cents to his name, but 20 years later built one of the finest estates in Virginia, rivaled only by Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson.

Desperate to support his wife and three young children in Virginia, Rosser accepted a position as axman for the newly formed Northern Pacific Railroad in January 1870. Construction began at Carlton, Minnesota, in February and one year later Rosser was appointed chief surveyor of the Dakota Division of the NP with an office in Brainerd, Minnesota.

Feeling he now had some financial security, Rosser was able to bring his wife, children, mother-in-law and several of his wife's brothers to his new home in Brainerd.

Later that year, Rosser led a survey party west of the Missouri River to the Yellowstone River to stake out a route for the new railroad. On their way, the survey party set up a tent city on the James River. Rosser gave this proposed new town a name — Jamestown.

During the winter of 1871-72, Rosser and his surveyors established camp in the newly platted town of Fargo. In the spring, Rosser and his crew returned west to complete the survey. They were escorted by military forces under the command of Col. David Stanley. After reaching a point just east of Pompey's Pillar in Montana Territory, the soldiers and survey party were attacked by hostile Sioux and were forced to turn back.

On Feb. 13, 1873, Rosser was named chief engineer of the Dakota Division. In June, he was able to get tracks for the NP laid as far as Bismarck when he encountered the Missouri River. Not only was the river a major obstacle, but the NP was in financial difficulty and unable to continue construction.

Rosser took a week off to visit his family at his new home in Minneapolis and returned to Bismarck on June 14, to try and finish the survey to the Yellowstone River.

To Rosser's glee, his old friend, Lt. Col. George Custer, would assist Stanley in providing a military escort. As the survey party and soldiers crossed into Montana they encountered hostile Sioux Indians, but the cavalry under Custer was able to chase them away. Not only did Rosser complete the survey, he also charted a more favorable route that cut 21 miles off of the 1871 survey.

On Sept. 18, the owners of the NP, Jay Cooke & Company, suspended operations and Rosser was forced to lay off his contractors and surveyors. He retained his position as chief engineer with the NP, but with an uncertain future, he looked into employment elsewhere.

In the summer of 1876, Rosser learned that Custer had been killed at the Battle of the Little Big Horn. He did not believe that his friend, who he called “one of the best cavalry fighters in the late war,” could have been defeated by the Indians.

In his letters to the newspapers, Rosser accused Marcus Reno of failing to join Custer in battle.

In 1878, the NP was reorganized under the new leadership of Frederick Billings, and track construction was started west of Mandan. In July, Rosser was given a new assignment, to survey a route north from Fargo to connect with the Canadian Pacific Railroad at Emerson, Manitoba.

On Jan. 26, 1879, Rosser made history when he solved the problem of linking the tracks between Bismarck and Mandan during the winter.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Rosser conceived the idea of laying tracks on the frozen Missouri River allowing a train to travel safely on the ice.

In 1881, Billings fired Rosser because he found the engineer’s work unacceptable. Rosser was hired later that year as chief engineer of the Canadian Pacific Railway and put in charge of building the line west of Winnipeg. He used his influence to monetarily negotiate where the railroad would run and, in May 1882, was forced to turn in his resignation.

Meanwhile, the French-owned Panama Canal Company was working on digging a canal across the isthmus, but was running into financial difficulties. On March 8, 1884, Rosser, as chief engineer, was sent to Central America to look into the possibility of digging a canal across either Nicaragua or Panama, but after his investigation, decided against it.

In 1885, Rosser returned to Virginia and established an estate named "Rugby Hill" near Charlottesville. In 1886 his home was valued at more than $700,000.

Rosser was commissioned during the Spanish-American War, mustered out on Oct. 31, 1898, and died on March 29, 1910.

He was commemorated when the Manitoba municipality of Rosser was incorporated in 1893. The cities of Bismarck, Brandon and Winnipeg all had streets named after him, although the one in Winnipeg was later changed to Warsaw Avenue.

Curt Eriksmoen has conducted historical research on North Dakota for 40 years and written the newspaper column “Did You Know That …?” since 2003. Reach Eriksmoen at cjeriksmoen@gmail.com.

