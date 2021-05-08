Onam Liduba: Grafton travel nurse overcomes obstacles

Onam Liduba has overcome many obstacles in his quest to become a nurse. The 43-year-old was born in southern Sudan where he was displaced by civil war as a youth. He lived in many refugee camps before gaining asylum in the U.S. in 2000. In 2001, he was placed in Chicago and nine years later he moved to North Dakota where he has worked as a certified nursing assistant and licensed practical nurse.
“I came to the USA as a refugee, one of the Lost Boys of Sudan,” said Liduba. “The Lost Boys are a group of boys and girls who were separated from their parents by war. We walked hundreds of miles in search of safety to different countries and finally to Kenya and then to the USA in 2001.”
Liduba has spent the past six years working for DTN Staffing, formerly known as Dakota Travel Nurse. The Mandan-based business provides staffing services to hundreds of health care organizations across the Midwest, originating in North Dakota. Liduba has worked across North Dakota, primarily in smaller communities at nursing homes. He currently works in Grafton at the Lutheran Sunset Home and Life Skills and Transition Center.
“Onam is a traveling nurse and has been with us for several years,” said Kari Dobitz, DTN Staffing supervisor. “He has a passion for the health care field and residents are always happy to see him. He is kind, caring, and sure to put a smile on the face of those he cares for.”
“I enjoy working with the elderly,” said Liduba. “I feel like I learn a lot from them. I enjoy talking to them and listening to them.”
Despite his tragic childhood, Liduba was known to be kind, caring and compassionate. He always knew someday he wanted to pursue a career in nursing.
“I started with my GED (General Educational Development test) and that opened the way for me to go to North Dakota State University for my nursing degree,” said Liduba. “Unfortunately, I was not accepted to the nursing program, which was a setback. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Community Health Education in 2012.”
Despite the setback, Liduba went on to become a certified nursing assistant and later a licensed practical nurse.
“I worked as a CNA for more than 10 years,” said Liduba. “I decided to go back to school and became an LPN last year and started working as a nurse during the pandemic.”
Liduba said becoming a nurse during the coronavirus pandemic had its challenges. Not only did he care for residents who contracted COVID-19, he became ill too.
“It has been challenging working during the pandemic due to lack of staff and working double shifts,” he said. “Holding hands of residents as they fight for their lives and having no family by their side was painful to watch. I contracted the virus too and I am glad that I was not hospitalized and came back to work after two weeks.”
Liduba said he’s proud of making his dream of becoming a nurse a reality.
“Giving compassionate care and putting a smile on the patient who is in pain and making their family happy that their loved one is in good hands gives me joy as a nurse and it’s a rewarding feeling,” he said.
Liduba is engaged to his colleague and mentor, Sara Suda. He has two children in Uganda and five in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He and Suda recently returned from Uganda where they visited his children.
“Giving compassionate care and putting a smile on the patient who is in pain and making their family happy that their loved one is in good hands gives me joy as nurse and it’s a rewarding feeling."