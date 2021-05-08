Onam Liduba: Grafton travel nurse overcomes obstacles

Onam Liduba has overcome many obstacles in his quest to become a nurse. The 43-year-old was born in southern Sudan where he was displaced by civil war as a youth. He lived in many refugee camps before gaining asylum in the U.S. in 2000. In 2001, he was placed in Chicago and nine years later he moved to North Dakota where he has worked as a certified nursing assistant and licensed practical nurse.

“I came to the USA as a refugee, one of the Lost Boys of Sudan,” said Liduba. “The Lost Boys are a group of boys and girls who were separated from their parents by war. We walked hundreds of miles in search of safety to different countries and finally to Kenya and then to the USA in 2001.”

Liduba has spent the past six years working for DTN Staffing, formerly known as Dakota Travel Nurse. The Mandan-based business provides staffing services to hundreds of health care organizations across the Midwest, originating in North Dakota. Liduba has worked across North Dakota, primarily in smaller communities at nursing homes. He currently works in Grafton at the Lutheran Sunset Home and Life Skills and Transition Center.