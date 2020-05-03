Nurses to be honored by Tribune virtually amid pandemic

Nurses in Bismarck, Mandan and surrounding communities often go above and beyond what they are called to do -- sharing words of encouragement, perhaps, or working long shifts to meet patients' needs.

The Bismarck Tribune, for the second consecutive year, teamed up with local hospitals, nursing schools and businesses to recognize these health care professionals who are making a difference in the lives of others.

“When you get down to where health care is really delivered -- don't get me wrong, doctors are important, everybody's important -- but nurses are where health care is really delivered,” Bismarck Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said. “The nurses are seeing you constantly, and so the interface where most people … have positive feelings about health care and positive feelings about where they go for health care -- it's because of the nurses.”

CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health are the presenting sponsors of “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” which relied on the public to nominate nurses who, they feel, deserve an extra pat on the back.

A total of 106 nominations were received this year, highlighting the work of 82 nurses.