North Dakota sees continued decline in fishing; hunting interest for non-residents is up

Less people are fishing this year in North Dakota, continuing a half-decade trend of declining fishing license sales in the state, while hunting interest is up compared to the same time last year, especially for non-resident hunters.

Besides a spike in fishing and hunting license sales in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fishing license sales have been steadily decreasing over the past six years which follows a nationwide trend in decreasing interest in sportsman activities.

North Dakota saw plenty of first-time hunters and anglers in the state in 2020, but they’ve already lost those newcomers, said Cayla Bendel, North Dakota Game and Fish Department Region 3 coordinator, who aims to recruit, retain and reactivate interest in the outdoors and sportsman activities.

“It’s scary to see numbers so low, especially for fishing,” Bendel said.

As a special funding agency, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department relies entirely on license sales and federal excise tax derived from firearm and boat purchases that are reallocated to state conservation programs.

If fewer people are buying sportsman licenses, firearms or boats, then there is a decrease in funding for the department across the board. If that trend continues, it spells trouble for NDGF programs and conservation efforts in the state.

“I don’t want to think about a future where we don’t have a wild place for people to explore and experience intimate moments in nature while hunting, fishing, going for a hike or scouting,” Bendel said. "If there aren’t people around to preserve those, then we can lose them.”

Based on license sales released by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in mid-October, 10,936 fewer fishing licenses have been sold compared to this time in 2021.

“The interesting thing is that our water conditions and fishing waters and lakes have never been better,” said Brian Hosek, business operations manager for NDGF. “These are the best fishing opportunities North Dakota has ever had, and we have a population increase in North Dakota, yet we’re seeing a decline in anglers. You’d expect increased participation but we’re just not.”

Hunting licenses for resident and non-resident hunters are up by nearly 8,629 sales, although combination licenses for North Dakota residents are down by nearly 2,000 licenses.

General game and habitat licenses, which are required with all hunting except furbearers, helps indicate the number of hunters for the season. Such numbers are down by 421 for residents by mid-October, but increased by 2,109 for non-resident hunters.

Overall, the state has seen a combined decrease of 15,320 licenses sold for hunting and fishing through October 2022 compared to 2021 numbers. That’s nearly a half million dollars less than 2021 in sales, impacting the organization’s conservation mission.

Those license numbers can change on a daily basis, though, based on weather conditions and other factors regarding hunting, Hosek said.

Bendel attributes most of the blame for less license sales to an aging hunter and angler population, a decreased interest from younger people in sportsman activities and weather.

All residential fishing license sales are down in 2022 except for senior licenses, and droughts over the last couple years have affected game habitat, such as waterfowl wetlands, according to data from NDGF. Because of the 2021 drought and inflated participation the year before, 21% fewer pheasants were harvested last year compared to 2020.

However, 2022 pheasant and waterfowl counts are up from 2021 counts, which should have encouraged more hunters to buy licenses this year.

Several rural North Dakota towns depend on resident and non-resident hunters to rush in during hunting season as well, Bendel added, filling their bars and hotels to “keep those communities alive.”

Bendel was hired in 2020 as a solution to the license decline issue. Through her position, she helps coordinate education efforts, marketing campaigns and tries to better understand reasons driving the decline or increase in specific license sales.

The department is able to track why a hunter or angler bought a certain license, whether that stemmed from a workshop the department hosted or other educational programs. Keeping track of such data will hopefully help the department determine what is and isn’t working to entice sportsmen to purchase licenses.

“In a roundabout way, all the money coming in from hunting is going toward other types of conservation,” Bendel said. “If you live in Fargo and you like birding and coming out to grasslands, even though you’re not a hunter, all of those dollars were likely sourced from a hunter or angler.”