North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Trails Program grant cycle opens

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department opened the Recreation Trails Program grant cycle on May 1.

The program is an 80/20 matching grant program that provides funding for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trail projects. The Recreation Trails Program is administered at the state level through the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department with guidance from the Recreational Trails Program Advisory Council and federally through the Federal Highway Administration.

Applicants may request grant amounts ranging from a minimum of $10,000 up to a maximum of $200,000 and project sponsors must have at least 20% match available at the time of the application.

Eligible projects consist of construction of new recreation trails; restoration of existing trails; development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages; purchase and lease of recreational trail construction and maintenance equipment; land acquisition/easements; trail accessibility assessment.

The Recreation Trails Program application is available at parkrec.nd.gov/business/grants until May 29.

For more information, contact Char Binstock, Grants Coordinator at cbinstock@nd.gov or 701-328-5364.

