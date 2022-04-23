North Dakota is a birding hotspot, so why not give it a try?

Corey Ellingson of Bismarck is something of a hard-core birdwatcher. After 40 years of birding, Ellingson has a list of all the birds he has seen for all 53 North Dakota counties, with a county average of 240 species.

His life list, a record of every bird he has ever seen, is currently at 663. Birders use their life lists as a measurement of achievement, a way to show just how experienced they are. He said most people will eventually plateau at around 700 birds before they get too hard, or expensive, to find.

“I’ve been listing for 40 years, so my list has gotten so high that it’s hard for me to add anything new most of the time I go out,” he said. “I’m working toward 700, but now it’s a matter of jumping on a plane to Florida during a certain time of the year to look for maybe three birds. I don't know if I want to spend $1,500 a month doing that.”

Ellingson may seem like he is in a league of his own, but his birding career was born out of humble beginnings. Like many others, Ellingson started watching birds as a kid with a backyard bird feeder: a two-liter pop bottle filled with sunflower seeds.

With today’s technology, birding has become a hobby that anyone can pick up, and Ellingson hopes that more people will give it a shot.

For the past 20 years, birders have been utilizing an online database called eBird, which provides accurate, real-time data about bird locations. Users can look up all of the sightings of a specific bird or see a list of sightings from a specific area. Instead of wandering around and hoping to get lucky, eBird users know exactly what to expect when they go out in the field, making this a must-have for new birders.

“When people talk to me about birding these days, the first thing I ask them is if they are on eBird because if they are, then they understand the concept and how to look stuff up, and that goes a long way,” he said.

This kind of research is crucial for new birders who are not yet familiar with local species. Being able to identify birds without flipping through hundreds of pages of an encyclopedia or endlessly scrolling through photos online comes at a price: practice.

“It's a monumental task to get started with birding,” he said. “So if anybody was starting from scratch, the best thing to do is to go with an experienced birder who kind of knows all of the birds and can walk you through the process to identify them.”

If you don’t have an expert birder handy, Ellingson recommends getting your hands on a guidebook of birds or an online resource like eBird and start studying. But the only real way to get better at identifying species, he said, is to get out there and do it. A lot.

“Your time in the field is your biggest teacher,” he said. “Each experience will build on the one before it and after a year or two, the common birds will become routine.”

For those wanting to try their hand at birding in the Bismarck area, Ellingson recommends going to General Sibley Park and Campground, the Bismarck Rotary Arboretum in Tom O'Leary Golf Course, Cross Ranch State Park and Sleepy Hollow Park.

The most important thing to remember, Ellingson said, is that different habitats will house different birds, so it is a good idea to visit a variety of locations. Fortunately for birders, North Dakota is rich in diverse habitats.

“The forests of the eastern half of the country have much more diversity than the open grasslands of the west, but here in North Dakota, we are fortunate enough to be on the edge of both,'' he said. “We can see the eastern migrants coming through the Red River Valley, but we could also go out to Medora and see some of the western species.”

With its lakes, marshes and short grasses, Ellingson said the central part of the state has the most diversity when it comes to birds.

He said Kidder County is especially sought out by out-of-state tourists looking for a handful of specific birds that nest there. It is one of the few places birders can see the LeConte’s sparrow, Nelson’s sparrow, Baird's sparrow, Sprague's pipit and chestnut-collared longspur in one trip.

Eric Ripma is a guide for Sabrewing Nature Tours, an Indiana-based company that provides small group birding and photography tours across the world. They have a large list of birding destinations including Uganda, Taiwan, Ecuador and North Dakota.

“North Dakota is an underappreciated birding spot,” Ripma said. “We run a birding tour and a photography tour through central North Dakota every year and they sell out every time. People sometimes question why we’d go to North Dakota, but once birders go there, they really enjoy it. It is a great birding spot.”

For $2,399 a person, touring birders get to spend a week in June exploring central North Dakota in search of those coveted birds. Ripma said birders also get excited to see the waterfowl as they have colorful, mating season plumage when they nest here.

There is also a chance for local birders to find some very rare species, ones that have no business hanging out in North Dakota. Ellingson said about every year, an unusual bird will lose its way and end up here.

Last fall, a groove-billed ani, which are usually found in Central America, was spotted at Lake Tschida. A small-billed elaenia, a South America native that has only been found in North America a handful of times, was seen in Grand Forks.

Ellingson said when these instances happen, birders go cuckoo. Since it’s a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, people will drop everything to try and see the birds for themselves. This, Ellingson said, is why so many people are drawn to birding in the first place.

“When I try to explain birding to somebody, I say it's like going fishing,” he said. “Some of the hard-core fishermen go out every day to fish and well, that’s got to be boring, right? The ultimate goal of fishing is time outdoors and most people want to catch a big fish, the biggest one they can catch. Well for birdwatching it's the same type of thing. I get to enjoy being outdoors and I get to explore all these different types of habitats to see if I can find the rarest bird: the biggest fish.”

Ellingson pointed out that unlike fishing and hunting, birding is year round and can be done anywhere in the country. Anyone can be a birdwatcher. All it really takes is some patience, a little bit of luck and the willingness to slow down and listen for the birdsong.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.