North Dakota GeoCaching Association celebrates 20 years

“At Buckstop Junction, some of the people said they didn’t even know it (Buckstop Junction) was here, and it’s been here 30 years, and the geocache 20 years,” Toepke said.

Toepke said he tries to add a learning element to his geocaches.

“I hide one, I post it. You look it up and download it into your phone or GPS and you search for it,” Toepke said. “When you find it, you log it on paper and log your geocaching name on the website. Mine are not hard to find. Personally, I try to take people places to see things."

Toepke has geocaches at the State Railroad Museum in Mandan, the OWLS Pond at Game and Fish and at Main and Ninth in Bismarck, part of the Bismarck to Deadwood Stage Trail that also includes caches at Flasher and near Carson. “I try and do an educational thing, to take them some place interesting to do more than geocache,” he said.

The proliferation of cell phones with location technology has led to an explosion in geocachers. Toepke has gotten to know a lot of fellow enthusiasts through face-to-face interaction or online chats. But there are many more he meets for the first time at events like Buckstop Junction. He attributes some of that to affects of COVID-19 and the emphasis on social distancing.