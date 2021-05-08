Nicolette Jacob: Sanford nurse follows in her dad's footsteps

Jacob became interested in nursing because of her dad’s passion for the profession. She followed in her dad’s footsteps and went to the same nursing college.

“While growing up, I was always interested in health sciences. In fact, my dad graduated from UND as an RN before later becoming a mortician. He was and is always so knowledgeable about health terms and it geared my interest towards starting a career as a nurse,” Jacob said.

Like all nurses, oncology nurses are recognized for their heart, compassion, spirit and dedication. Jacob was honored for standing out among her peers in 2020.

“The Daisy Award is an award for nurses given out every quarter who are nominated for their extraordinary care that was provided to patients and/or their families,” explained Jacob. “I was nominated by a patient for a 'good catch' that I found while he was in for his chemotherapy treatment. I felt so honored.”

It hasn’t been easy for health care providers and their patients to face the unknowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been particularly difficult for those patients already dealing with life-threatening diseases. Jacob admits her job has had its ups and downs during these unprecedented times.