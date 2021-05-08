Nicolette Jacob: Sanford nurse follows in her dad's footsteps

It takes someone truly special to work in the field of oncology. Oncology nurses are with their patients from the moment their cancer journey begins. They help administer chemotherapy and provide support and comfort to their patients and their families.
Twenty-seven-year-old Nicolette Jacob began her career in the field of oncology before she even graduated from the University of North Dakota College of Nursing.
“Towards the end of nursing school, I started working at the Cancer Center of North Dakota as a nurse intern in the summer of 2016,” Jacob said. “My love for working in oncology grew and when I graduated, I accepted my first registered nurse job there.”
Jacob, a Harvey native, graduated from UND in 2016. While working at CCND, she continued her education and earned an Oncology Nurse Certification. In early 2019, she transferred to Sanford Health in Bismarck. She works at the Sanford Health Oncology Infusion Center where she administers chemotherapy and other IV medications, plus much more.
“We are able to make connections with patients and help make their journey less stressful,” Jacob said. “I can't even begin to tell you all of the amazing people I have met over my four short years as an oncology nurse. The most rewarding part of my job is talking to my patients and catching up on their life events, families, pets and of course their cancer journey.”
Jacob became interested in nursing because of her dad’s passion for the profession. She followed in her dad’s footsteps and went to the same nursing college.
“While growing up, I was always interested in health sciences. In fact, my dad graduated from UND as an RN before later becoming a mortician. He was and is always so knowledgeable about health terms and it geared my interest towards starting a career as a nurse,” Jacob said.
Like all nurses, oncology nurses are recognized for their heart, compassion, spirit and dedication. Jacob was honored for standing out among her peers in 2020.
“The Daisy Award is an award for nurses given out every quarter who are nominated for their extraordinary care that was provided to patients and/or their families,” explained Jacob. “I was nominated by a patient for a 'good catch' that I found while he was in for his chemotherapy treatment. I felt so honored.”
It hasn’t been easy for health care providers and their patients to face the unknowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been particularly difficult for those patients already dealing with life-threatening diseases. Jacob admits her job has had its ups and downs during these unprecedented times.
“My job as an oncology nurse took an emotional change during the pandemic and I know my co-workers can agree,” Jacob said. “Several people that we see have not left their homes except for necessities since the pandemic started. Just think about it, they have worked so hard during their cancer journey and now they also have to face quarantining and being alone during the hardest fight of their lives.”
Despite the challenges of the coronavirus, Jacob has remained upbeat for her patients.
“I enjoy being an oncology nurse, and I may be biased, but we have the best patients! They teach me so much about life, patience, family, friendship and even myself. Our patients are the most appreciative and grateful people I've met,” she said.
Jacob and her husband, Kevin, live in Bismarck. The couple married in September 2020. During their free time they enjoy traveling, going for pontoon rides, playing on their co-ed volleyball team and spending time with friends and family.
