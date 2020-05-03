Nick Smith: Bismarck ER nurse says humor is the best medicine

Nick Smith works in the emergency department of CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck and says he enjoys the unit's fast pace, as well as the life-or-death situations.
“Some people go to school to be a nurse. I went to school to be an emergency/trauma nurse,” Smith said, noting he's very calm under pressure. “I just really enjoy that aspect of people teetering on the edge and me being able to do what I know how to do -- what I've been trained to do … I love my job and I think that's, maybe, what shines through sometimes.”
The Lincoln resident was born in Maryland and grew up in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. He attended school to become a firefighter, at one point, but was unable to secure employment due to a poor economy, he said. Smith, instead, began working in Napoleon for a gentleman who owned a crop dusting business.
“I'd come up here and work for six months and go home (to Florida) and surf and fish and kind of live the beach lifestyle for the wintertime,” he said.
North Dakota seemed like the ideal place to raise a family, Smith said, so he and his wife, Elizabeth, who was pregnant with their first child, made the move north from the Sunshine State.
The dad-to-be enrolled in the Dakota Nursing Program through Bismarck State College, graduating in May 2019 with his associate in applied science degree in nursing. He worked as a licensed practical nurse specializing in pediatrics at CHI St. Alexius while taking classes.
Smith, the father of Olivia, 11, Kohen, 4, and Remi, 5 months, is attending the University of Mary with the aim of receiving his bachelor of science in nursing degree. He has worked in the emergency department at CHI St. Alexius for about a year.
The registered nurse says he enjoys making a difference in someone's day.
“Honestly, the most rewarding part of my job is being able to put a smile on someone's face during, like, maybe a crappy time in their life,” he said. “I like humor. Humor is a good medicine, I guess.”
Smith said he especially loves helping children.
“I feel like it takes a special touch. I love being able to connect with kids and their parents, and making them feel trusting or at ease with my care,” he said, noting it makes him feel special when a returning patient requests that he be their nurse.
The RN was nominated for the honor by two of his co-workers – Veronica Testroet and Kristin West, who described Smith as selfless and uplifting, respectively.
“Nick is an excellent nurse. He is so great at taking hard and sad situations and making them positive and uplifting for patients and their families,” Testroet wrote. “He truly cares for his patients, their families and staff at the hospital. You can't help but smile when he is around.
“He is the light in dark places and dark times for the people he cares for and interacts with,” she added.
Smith, who was selected as a winning nurse by CHI St. Alexius Health representatives, said he is part of a great team of nurses and doctors, all of whom challenge him daily in an effort to grow his skill set.
“The people I've worked with, even on pediatrics the year prior -- people have seen my willingness to learn and to just hop in and do,” he said. “Older nurses that have been around for a long time are more than willing to share their experience … but, yet, let me hop in and get my own experience as well.”
Smith, who has taken on the role of being a father to his niece, said receiving this honor is humbling.
“This award should be for my entire unit,” he said. “I'm only becoming good because of who I work with and who has taught me. Being able to spend that extra time with my patients … these other nurses allow me to do that.”
The RN regrets that his schedule and season of life hasn't afforded him much time for volunteering, which is something he said he very much enjoyed doing in high school.
“I volunteer at the Smith house, taking care of these kids,” he said jokingly.
