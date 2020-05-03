Nick Smith: Bismarck ER nurse says humor is the best medicine

“He is the light in dark places and dark times for the people he cares for and interacts with,” she added.

Smith, who was selected as a winning nurse by CHI St. Alexius Health representatives, said he is part of a great team of nurses and doctors, all of whom challenge him daily in an effort to grow his skill set.

“The people I've worked with, even on pediatrics the year prior -- people have seen my willingness to learn and to just hop in and do,” he said. “Older nurses that have been around for a long time are more than willing to share their experience … but, yet, let me hop in and get my own experience as well.”

Smith, who has taken on the role of being a father to his niece, said receiving this honor is humbling.

“This award should be for my entire unit,” he said. “I'm only becoming good because of who I work with and who has taught me. Being able to spend that extra time with my patients … these other nurses allow me to do that.”

The RN regrets that his schedule and season of life hasn't afforded him much time for volunteering, which is something he said he very much enjoyed doing in high school.

“I volunteer at the Smith house, taking care of these kids,” he said jokingly.

