Jace Engelstad, of Mandan, remembers going to the Bismarck Tribune Sport Show with his parents as a kindergartner and instantly fell in love with DockDogs competitions.

He returned to watch the event every year. Then in late 2020, he tried training with his old Belgian Malinois Sasha, who showed an affinity for the sport from the very start.

“She took off the dock like she’s been doing it her whole life,” Engelstad said.

The 16-year-old now travels around the Midwest competing with Sasha and his other Belgian Malinois, Lyra. All three are ready to compete at the Bismarck Tribune Sport Show in February, which will also feature boats, recreational vehicles and outdoor gear.

Engelstad’s passion for DockDogs also inspired his 10-year-old sister Mia to join the sport. While he competes with the 1 ½-year-old rookie Lyra, Mia trains and competes with Sasha, who is also 10 years old.

“Mia’s still learning the ropes, but I try to let her have as many chances as she can with more experienced dogs,” he said. “She isn’t quite near the traveling-a-whole-lot stage, but she’s definitely shown a liking to it and will probably be doing it more intensely in the future.”

Engelstad keeps fans updated on their progress on the team’s Instagram page. Team Maligator Madness posts photos and videos of training and competitions for their almost 600 followers. Engelstad said he enjoys running the page and interacting with their supporters.

Summer training for the team involves going out and finding a boat ramp once or twice a week and practicing jumps. For the dogs there is also strength conditioning, getting proper nutrition and mental simulation.

And the training has paid off. Last year, both dogs competed at a championship qualifier in Grand Forks and were invited to compete at the 2022 DockDogs world championship in Dubuque, Iowa. Sasha and Mia got invited to the veteran dog and youth handler divisions while Lyra and Jace were invited to the extreme vertical, big air and speed retrieve divisions.

Lyra ended up taking third in the extreme vertical cadet division, which makes her and Jace one of the top ranked youth teams overall.

The team attends around five to 10 events a year with the Bismarck Tribune Sport Show being their main event. This will be Engelstad’s third time competing in the Bismarck event. He said he loves everything about how it is run: the lights shining on the pool, the kenneling area and of course, the cheering fans.

“The Bismarck show, in my opinion, is one of the best events you can go to,” he said. “I have yet to see an environment that mimics the world championship more than Bismarck. It’s like no other DockDogs event.”

Engelstad said while there are more kids joining the sport as time goes on, he is still usually one of the youngest handlers. But he sees this as an advantage as the adult handlers are way more willing to help a youth handler than they are another adult.

He added that North Dakota has some of the best teams in the world, which makes for great competition and an even better support system.

“It’s friendly competition. We all have our competitive sides, but off the docks we’re all basically a DockDogs family,” he said. “We’ll talk outside of DockDogs, we got our own Facebook group, the whole nine yards.”

Engelstad hopes to one day attend the Kennelwood Academy for Professional Dog Trainers in Missouri. He would then like to come back to Mandan to go into a dog boarding and training business. He said he could see himself doing DockDogs for the rest of his life.

“I’ve seen no better reward than getting a dog at 8 weeks old and getting them up on the stage, in the lights, at the world championship,” Engelstad said. “There’s really nothing like it. It’s pretty incredible.”