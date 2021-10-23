Moss balls to pontoons: Efforts to combat zebra mussels range from aquariums to lakes

Invasive zebra mussels were confirmed in two more eastern North Dakota water bodies this year, and an alert boat inspector might be the only reason it stayed out of a major fishery in the central part of the state.

Concerns weren't relegated only to lakes and rivers, either -- home fish aquarium owners were asked to properly dispose of moss balls after zebra mussels were found in some product sold at pet stores in Bismarck and Fargo.

Zebra mussels compete with native species, clog water intakes and can even sink docks and buoys with their weight. They've long been a top concern of state fisheries officials, especially after adult mussels were discovered in the Red River in 2015.

They were later confirmed in Lake LaMoure, Lake Ashtabula, the James River and the Sheyenne River -- all in the east -- and this year they also were documented in Twin Lakes in LaMoure County and Richland County's Lake Elsie.

The 1,735-acre Twin Lakes is a popular fishing destination about 6 miles from Lake LaMoure, where mussels were confirmed in 2020. A Twin Lakes cabin owner in July reported adult mussels attached to a floating log, and follow-up sampling by the state Game and Fish Department found evidence of a breeding population of mussels in the lake.

The 390-acre Lake Elsie is a popular recreation destination near Hankinson. A cabin owner over the Labor Day weekend reported adult mussels attached to a boat lift, and follow-up sampling found mussels at various locations and life stages throughout the lake, according to Game and Fish Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Ben Holen.

Both lakes are now considered Class I ANS Infested waters, meaning rules are in effect prohibiting the movement of water away from the lake, including water for transferring bait. Notices are posted at lake access sites.

North Dakota has numerous regulations in place aimed at stemming the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic nuisance species, better known by the ANS acronym. Those measures are not always enough, however, and some people think policymakers should provide state wildlife officials with more money and resources to combat the threat.

An incident on Lake Audubon over Memorial Day weekend gave the Friends of Lake Sakakawea nonprofit advocacy group even more reason to think that.

Dodging a bullet

A state Game and Fish Department inspector came across a zebra mussel-encrusted pontoon as the boater was preparing to launch on Lake Audubon, on the eastern end of Lake Sakakawea. Holen said the mussels, although dead, were "pretty much caked on the back and sides," and officials spent 40 minutes decontaminating the boat.

"We hit every square inch of the outside of that boat with 140-degree pressurized water, and washed out the interior compartments with 120-degree water, killing any live material that might have been left on that pontoon," Holen said.

The boater had bought the pontoon from someone who had moored it at a lake in Minnesota, a state in which zebra mussels are a more widespread problem. The boater was unaware of the mussels, according to Holen.

Lake Audubon is typically in the top five of fisheries in terms of angler interest, and Sakakawea -- which feeds Audubon under an embankment topped by U.S. Highway 83 -- has been No. 1 for 33 of the past 35 years, according to state Fisheries Chief Greg Power.

"Tens of millions of dollars and likely over $100 million are spent by anglers fishing Sakakawea annually," he said.

The Friends of Lake Sakakawea lauded the Game and Fish efforts to deal with the ANS threat but said the Audubon incident is a wake-up call.

"Our fisheries, wildlife habitats, a multimillion-dollar recreation industry, the municipal water systems of central and western North Dakota communities, and the hydroelectric capabilities of Garrison Dam are being needlessly threatened," group Chairman Terry Fleck said.

His group implored state and federal policymakers to dedicate more resources to the effort, so that North Dakota can implement stiffer measures such as checkpoints that are employed by neighboring states.

"North Dakota is relying too much on the honor system," Fleck said.

Rules and recommendations

Aquatic nuisance species regulations in North Dakota include removing aquatic vegetation from watercraft, draining all water, removing drain plugs and devices that hold back water, and not importing bait.

Violations can result in a misdemeanor charge that carries a potential punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Charges are rare; citations carrying a $100 fine are more common, numbering in the dozens annually. The vast majority are for not properly draining water from boats, according to Scott Winkelman, chief of the Game and Fish Enforcement Division.

In addition to the rules, Game and Fish has numerous recommendations for water enthusiasts to help in the battle against ANS: avoid mooring watercraft in mussel-infested waters, clean boats before leaving an area, and allow equipment to dry completely or disinfect it before using it again.

“Always clean, drain and dry boats and other equipment before using another lake,” Holen said. “Also, don’t transfer lake water or live fish to another body of water. This can help stop the spread of not only zebra mussels, but most aquatic nuisance species that may be present.”

Boat inspections such as the one that caught the pontoon at Lake Audubon are another prevention method Game and Fish uses, at infested waters and also those that the agency puts a priority on keeping clean, such as Devils Lake, and lakes Sakakawea and Oahe on the Missouri River System.

The state also has installed self-serve boat-cleaning stations at some water bodies, including the Red River in Grand Forks, Lake Ashtabula and Lake Metigoshe.

“These units are designed to get your boat clean, drained and dried pretty quickly,” Holen said.

Game and Fish has more than 50 people working on ANS issues, including the 38 staff members in the Enforcement Division and 17 inspectors from the Fisheries Division, according to Winkelman. The 2019 Legislature authorized $1.5 million and two full-time-equivalent positions for an aquatic nuisance species program that includes education, detection and enforcement components. The program is funded through boat registration and fishing license fees. Lawmakers earlier this year authorized $1.5 million for the program over the state's next two-year budget cycle, which began this month.

"The state of North Dakota has an aquatic nuisance species management plan, and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department currently has adequate staff and funding to implement that plan," Winkelman said.

Moss balls and mussels

Not all of the efforts this year to stop the spread of mussels focused on outdoor bodies of water.

North Dakota's Agriculture Department last spring imposed a quarantine on moss balls used in fish aquariums to create oxygen in tanks and absorb pollutants.

The move came after mussel-infested moss balls from the Ukraine were found in numerous states, including at pet stores in Bismarck and Fargo. Game and Fish asked all pet stores in the state to remove moss balls from their shelves after that.

"Any time you have a zebra mussels pathway like this that we haven't identified before, it's concerning," Holen said.

The quarantine banned the transport into or within North Dakota of moss balls that didn't have an inspection certificate either from the federal government or from the state from which the product was shipped.

Anyone who unlawfully obtained moss balls faced a year in jail along with criminal and civil fines totaling $8,000, but state officials said policing internet commerce is difficult and they prioritized education over enforcement. The Agriculture Department isn't aware of anyone being cited, spokeswoman Michelle Mielke said.

Officials are going through the rule-making process to make the quarantine permanent, she said.

Infested moss balls put down a toilet or drain could contaminate area waters such as rivers. The proper way to dispose of them is to seal them in a bag, freeze them and put them in the trash. Alternatives to freezing are boiling or submerging in bleach or vinegar. For more information, go to https://www.fws.gov/fisheries/ANS/zebra-mussel-disposal.html.

For more information about ANS in North Dakota, go to https://gf.nd.gov/ans.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.