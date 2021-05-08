Michelle Dever: School nurse never doubted her career choice

Michelle Dever knew at a young age that she wanted to help people. She was just 10 years old when she discovered her passion for health care.
That was the summer her cousins were in a motor vehicle accident.
Dever and her family had just moved to Bismarck from Billings, Montana, when the tragedy occurred. Her cousins, recent high school graduates, were hospitalized in Bismarck -- making her family some of the closest living relatives to the hospital where the teenagers were recovering from their injuries.
“One of my cousins had a spinal injury and the other had serious head injuries,” Dever said.
Dever did not shy away from visiting her cousins while they were hospitalized. In fact, she embraced the opportunity to help them heal.
“They were hospitalized for quite a while and their family wasn’t from Bismarck, so we spent a lot of time up at the hospital,” Dever said. “I got to go to a lot of their therapy sessions and just spend a lot of time in the hospital. I think it was at that moment that I knew I wanted to do something in the medical field. I loved it. It was fascinating to me.”
Today, Dever is a school nurse for Bismarck Public Schools at Dorothy Moses Elementary School. She says she never doubted her career choice.
“I didn’t know it then, but I know now that it (nursing) is a great fit. It’s where God wanted me to be,” said Dever. “I really believe God puts you in places for a reason -- that accident happened the summer we moved to Bismarck.”
Dever graduated from North Dakota State University in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She spent four years working at neonatal intensive care units in Fargo and Bismarck before transitioning to Bismarck Public Schools in 2006. She has been the school nurse at Dorothy Moses since 2014. Her colleagues say she does a lot more than tack on band aids, check for head lice and take temperatures.
“She spends lots of time helping parents, whether this entails working with them to set-up health appointments, get their children free dental care, check in about vision concerns or to communicate about anything and everything health-related,” wrote Dever’s colleague, Jacqueline Balzer, in her nomination letter.
One of the things Dever enjoys most about her job is that every day is different. Her demeanor proved to be helpful during the pandemic.
“My day-to-day job this fall was contact tracing, quarantining and supporting families,” she said. “I spent time on the phone with families who were crying because they were scared, crying because they couldn’t afford to miss two weeks of work or angry because they were tired of wearing a mask and having to stay home.”
Dever helped staff understand the pandemic through education sponsored by the North Dakota School Nurse Organization. As the organization's president, Dever was instrumental in creating informational videos about the virus and vaccines.
“We created one video for staff when we were heading back to school to tell them this is what this virus means, this is how it spreads, this is why we do the mitigation methods, this is why you have to quarantine. We just wanted to help them understand so that they are not scared because I think the unknown makes people scared,” Dever said.
Dever admits, while the past 12 months have been challenging, she would not want to work anywhere else. Her peers admire and respect her resilience during these tough times.
“She. Must. Be. Exhausted,” wrote Dever’s colleague, Kristen Zent, in her nomination letter. “Yet… there she is every day skipping and dancing down the halls with that smile and laugh we all love.”
Dever is married to Justin and they have three daughters, Reagan, 15, Reese, 12, and Cameron, 6. The family resides in Bismarck.
