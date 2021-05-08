Michelle Dever: School nurse never doubted her career choice

Michelle Dever knew at a young age that she wanted to help people. She was just 10 years old when she discovered her passion for health care.

That was the summer her cousins were in a motor vehicle accident.

Dever and her family had just moved to Bismarck from Billings, Montana, when the tragedy occurred. Her cousins, recent high school graduates, were hospitalized in Bismarck -- making her family some of the closest living relatives to the hospital where the teenagers were recovering from their injuries.

“One of my cousins had a spinal injury and the other had serious head injuries,” Dever said.

Dever did not shy away from visiting her cousins while they were hospitalized. In fact, she embraced the opportunity to help them heal.

“They were hospitalized for quite a while and their family wasn’t from Bismarck, so we spent a lot of time up at the hospital,” Dever said. “I got to go to a lot of their therapy sessions and just spend a lot of time in the hospital. I think it was at that moment that I knew I wanted to do something in the medical field. I loved it. It was fascinating to me.”