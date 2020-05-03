Marie Jensen: Women's health nurse vows to never quit job she loves

Marie Jensen, the Healthy Beginnings nurse educator at Bismarck's Mid Dakota Clinic Center for Women, wipes away a tear as she recalls a past experience with a patient who went into early labor, delivering a baby “extremely” prematurely.

The registered nurse, who was working on the labor and delivery floor at the time, said the baby had zero chance of survival. Jensen, of Bismarck, sat with the woman while she was laboring, helped deliver the baby and was on staff throughout the patient's hospital stay.

“That patient ended up coming back to labor and delivery weeks, if not months, later,” Jensen said. “She asked to speak to me, and gave me a card, an angel pin and a hug and said, 'You have no idea how much you changed my perspective when I lost my child that day.'

“I think about her often and about her baby very often,” she added. “I still have the gift she gave me and I look at it every so often because, trust me, there are days where it's like, 'Why did I become a nurse?'”

Jensen, a Bismarck High School graduate, initially attended North Dakota State University with the aim of becoming a civil engineer. She decided to switch majors one year into college and began studying childhood development and family science.