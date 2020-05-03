Marie Jensen: Women's health nurse vows to never quit job she loves

Marie Jensen, the Healthy Beginnings nurse educator at Bismarck's Mid Dakota Clinic Center for Women, wipes away a tear as she recalls a past experience with a patient who went into early labor, delivering a baby “extremely” prematurely.
The registered nurse, who was working on the labor and delivery floor at the time, said the baby had zero chance of survival. Jensen, of Bismarck, sat with the woman while she was laboring, helped deliver the baby and was on staff throughout the patient's hospital stay.
“That patient ended up coming back to labor and delivery weeks, if not months, later,” Jensen said. “She asked to speak to me, and gave me a card, an angel pin and a hug and said, 'You have no idea how much you changed my perspective when I lost my child that day.'
“I think about her often and about her baby very often,” she added. “I still have the gift she gave me and I look at it every so often because, trust me, there are days where it's like, 'Why did I become a nurse?'”
Jensen, a Bismarck High School graduate, initially attended North Dakota State University with the aim of becoming a civil engineer. She decided to switch majors one year into college and began studying childhood development and family science.
Two years after Jensen stepped foot on the NDSU campus, she had another change of heart. She moved back to Bismarck, where she attended Medcenter One College of Nursing, graduating in 2011. She worked as a certified nursing assistant while in college.
The registered nurse immediately began working in the birth center of what is now known as Bismarck's Sanford Health, graduating to labor and delivery shortly thereafter. She rotated between the two areas for about three years.
Jensen's husband, Nathan, was injured in 2009 while he was on active duty in the United States Navy. He was participating in Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCC) training.
“He ended up falling quite a distance from a very tall obstacle course with a 90-pound sack on his back,” Jensen said. “He landed on the beach in the sand. Thankfully, he landed on both legs but jarred his back so he has a chronic back injury, arthritis and chronic pain.”
He was medically discharged from the Navy in 2012, Jensen said. She cared for him through the Veterans Affairs Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers program for about three years.
The RN began working in Sanford's dialysis unit in 2014, around the time the couple was expecting their first child, Knute, who is now 5. They also have a 3-year-old daughter named Hallie.
“We were expecting our first child and my husband was deep in the trenches with his post-military events,” Jensen said. “Working shift work just was not healthy for my family life.”
The RN said she realized women's health is her passion in 2017. She began working at the Mid Dakota Clinic Center for Women, where she serves as a nurse educator with the Healthy Beginnings program.
“Patients are invited to come and talk to me before, during and after pregnancy for any questions about motherhood, pregnancy, infant feeding – you name it. It's just a big ball of amazingness, what I get to do,” Jensen said. “Women's health is definitely my passion and I feel like this is just my niche.”
Erin Schmaltz nominated Jensen for the honor, describing her co-worker as compassionate.
“Often Marie will put others' needs above her own and work extended hours to accommodate patients' schedules. Some of her greatest strengths include her dedication, compassion and pursuit of information,” Schmaltz wrote on the nomination form. “Marie is the real deal with her co-workers, as well. She is kind, empathetic and positive.”
Jensen, who was named a top nurse by a local health care panel, is a certified lactation counselor, tobacco treatment specialist, Bismarck Tobacco Free Coalition board member and Mid Dakota Clinic Nursing Care Council representative. She also oversees several programs at the clinic.
“I will never stop being a nurse,” Jensen said. “I will continue to be a nurse for the rest of my life because there is nothing else I would rather do. There's nothing else that I can do.”
