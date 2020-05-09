Local golf courses offer safe recreation amid coronavirus pandemic

On April 1, several golf courses in the Bismarck-Mandan area opened for play. On April 2, they closed -- not due to the novel coronavirus, but to snow.
They would open again a few days later and remain open. They also remain one of the few ways people can get back to doing the “normal” things they would be doing this time of year.
But as we all know, there’s nothing typical this spring.
COVID-19 has left havoc in its wake as the pandemic marched around the globe, and North Dakota hasn’t been immune from the effects the coronavirus disease has had on sports and recreation.
College and high school seasons have been canceled. Pro sports seasons are at best postponed, and recreational gathering of friends to play and socialize is discouraged and in some places forbidden.
Then there is golf.
The nature of the game is naturally social distancing, the practice of staying at least 6 feet from the nearest person to slow the spread on the disease.
After lengthy discussion and consideration of recommendations as to the safety of the game, courses in Bismarck-Mandan and elsewhere in North Dakota began opening and will stay open as long as it is deemed safe.
“Probably the biggest advantage that golf has over any other sport with a ball is you’re the only one that touches it. You’re the only one touching your equipment, so there is no vector,” said Tim Doppler, golf operations manager for the Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department. “The massive green spaces that we’ve got. You’ve got golf courses mostly over 100 acres of land. You’ve got a lot of distance you can keep.”
Doppler said the practices adopted to keep the game safe are meant to eliminate “touch points,” where the spread of the disease is likely to occur.
That involves replacing the hole with a piece of fence post that’s the same size of the cup. You hit the pole solidly with the ball -- a glancing blow doesn’t always count -- to count as a made putt. That way there is no need to touch a flag or the cup after someone else has come through.
It is one of the many concessions made by the United States Golf Association that is still allowing players to post scores that can be used to determine handicap for the coming summer.
“It’s all basically within the rules of golf,” Doppler said. “The way we are doing things is to make sure there are no touch points. Using a fence post that’s the size of the cup.”
Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan and Tom O’Leary and Pebble Creek in Bismarck were some of the first to open, and they have seen steady business.
Facility buildings are closed, so reservations and payments must be made in advance. Doppler said the department is spacing tee times 14 minutes apart, and used carts are disinfected and cleaned between each use.
Club rentals and pull carts are not available.
Those players unfortunate enough to end up in the bunker are asked to smooth out the sand with their feet as much as possible, as rakes are not on the courses. There also are no benches or ball washers.
Portable bathrooms on the course are cleaned and disinfected regularly.
Basically, all points of contact are eliminated.
Doppler said the department has done its due diligence regarding the safe resumption of golf, doing so within the rules of the game.
“We examined things very, very closely,” Doppler said. “We wanted to make sure can keep our employees safe and the public safe, as well. It took a lot of planning.
“Our hope is to keep it going. Golf is one of the safest outdoor activities you’ll do. Until something would change in findings, at this point, with the amount of distancing you can do on the course, you can be safe.”
Doppler asks that would-be golfers follow social distancing guidelines to keep others on the course healthy and able to enjoy the outdoors:
- Do not golf if you are sick. If you are feeling symptoms related to the virus, just hold off playing golf for now. Don't put someone else at risk just to play golf. Get back to the game at a later date.
- Practice “social distancing” by keeping more than 6 feet away from others when possible. Avoid prolonged face-to-face discussion on the golf courses. At tee boxes, fairways and greens, keep a distance from other groups.
- If you’re playing with friends and family, check that they’re feeling well. If you’re playing with strangers, keep your social distance.
Doppler said the response has been positive from the time driving ranges first opened.
“It was really, really busy,” he said.
For more on USGA rules governing play during the COVID-19 pandemic, go to www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/rules-hub/rulesarticles/covid-19-rules-and-handicapping-faqs.html.
