Local golf courses offer safe recreation amid coronavirus pandemic

Doppler said the practices adopted to keep the game safe are meant to eliminate “touch points,” where the spread of the disease is likely to occur.

That involves replacing the hole with a piece of fence post that’s the same size of the cup. You hit the pole solidly with the ball -- a glancing blow doesn’t always count -- to count as a made putt. That way there is no need to touch a flag or the cup after someone else has come through.

It is one of the many concessions made by the United States Golf Association that is still allowing players to post scores that can be used to determine handicap for the coming summer.

“It’s all basically within the rules of golf,” Doppler said. “The way we are doing things is to make sure there are no touch points. Using a fence post that’s the size of the cup.”

Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan and Tom O’Leary and Pebble Creek in Bismarck were some of the first to open, and they have seen steady business.

Facility buildings are closed, so reservations and payments must be made in advance. Doppler said the department is spacing tee times 14 minutes apart, and used carts are disinfected and cleaned between each use.

Club rentals and pull carts are not available.