Liz Diffely: The art of nursing at a rural hospital

As a registered nurse in a rural hospital, Liz Diffely wears a lot of hats.

“Working in a rural facility I have many different roles. I am a charge nurse, ER nurse, floor nurse, and trauma coordinator at our hospital,” Diffely said.

Diffely, 32, is the critical access nurse and trauma coordinator at CHI St. Alexius Garrison Memorial Hospital. Her supervisor, Raumi Kudrna, nominated her for The Bismarck Tribune’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” award because of her ability to balance her career, pursuit of a master’s degree and family.

“Liz serves her community as an ED (emergency department nurse) and acute care nurse, as well as the trauma coordinator, all while attending post-graduate nursing classes and raising her young family,” Kudrna said.

Diffely was selected by a panel of judges as a finalist for the nursing honor. She will be recognized for going above and beyond at a luncheon on May 11.

“As for balancing work, school, and family it takes a lot of help! We have the most fantastic day care provider who is so flexible with us and both mine and my husband's parents help us out tremendously with the kids,” Diffely said.

As an RN at a rural hospital, Diffely treats a wide range of illnesses and injuries. She may assist with critical care, trauma, labor and delivery. One of her most rewarding experiences was assisting a mom in labor.

“Helping deliver a baby to a first-time mother in our ER was very rewarding. Being a part of bringing a baby into the world and helping mom through her labor (was rewarding),” Diffely said.

Diffely has been nursing at Garrison Memorial Hospital for the past six years. She works in the ED, medical floor and swing bed unit of the critical access hospital. She received her education at the University of Mary in Bismarck and started her nursing career 10 years ago at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck where she worked in the surgical, neuro, cardiac and intensive care units.

She said she has enjoyed the transition from Bismarck to a small-town hospital where there is a lot of autonomy and spontaneity.

“Advocating for a patient or catching a health event early is very rewarding. Knowing you were able to stop them from deteriorating or getting them the correct interventions in their healing is rewarding,” Diffely said.

Diffely’s favorite part of nursing is in the fast-paced ER.

“You see every age group, disease and injury in the ER. Thinking on your feet is essential as you never know what is going to come through the door. It is an organized beautiful type of chaos,” Diffely said.

Diffely’s passion for working in the ER has prompted her to further her education. She is pursuing her Master of Science in family nurse practitioner at the University of North Dakota.

In her spare time, Diffely likes to spend time on the lake and play softball. Liz and her husband, Jeff, have four children: Jayden, 14, Camden, 9, Sawyer, 5, and Carter, 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0