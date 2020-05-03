Linda Kringstad: Bismarck nurse of 35 years has soft spot for animals

Linda Kringstad has worked as a nurse in Bismarck for nearly 35 years and says she is not afraid to stand up for individuals who are in her care.

“I can be a strong advocate for my patients,” she said. “A lot of people will tell you that -- if there's something my patient needs, I'm going to get it for them.”

Kringstad, Bismarck, has been a member of Sanford Health's same day surgery team for the past 20 years. She began her career working as a float nurse at Bismarck Hospital after graduating from its school of nursing in 1985.

The registered nurse took permanence on the hospital's surgical floor in 1989, working as an assistant manager then clinical coordinator before the unit was closed 20 years ago, according to Kringstad, due to lack of patients.

The Century High School graduate says the nursing profession has changed a lot over the years.

“When I was a first nurse, we never wore gloves. We would hold pressure on a bleeding wound,” she said. “We never started an IV with gloves.”