Linda Kringstad: Bismarck nurse of 35 years has soft spot for animals

Linda Kringstad has worked as a nurse in Bismarck for nearly 35 years and says she is not afraid to stand up for individuals who are in her care.
“I can be a strong advocate for my patients,” she said. “A lot of people will tell you that -- if there's something my patient needs, I'm going to get it for them.”
Kringstad, Bismarck, has been a member of Sanford Health's same day surgery team for the past 20 years. She began her career working as a float nurse at Bismarck Hospital after graduating from its school of nursing in 1985.
The registered nurse took permanence on the hospital's surgical floor in 1989, working as an assistant manager then clinical coordinator before the unit was closed 20 years ago, according to Kringstad, due to lack of patients.
The Century High School graduate says the nursing profession has changed a lot over the years.
“When I was a first nurse, we never wore gloves. We would hold pressure on a bleeding wound,” she said. “We never started an IV with gloves.”
Kringstad admits it was never her dream to become a nurse; she wanted to be a veterinarian. Money was tight growing up, she said, and the nearest vet school was in Colorado. She noted her father worked as a guidance counselor and teacher, while her mother was a homemaker. The couple had three children. The out-of-state college, therefore, was too expensive of an option, the nurse said.
After high school, she shadowed a physical therapist for a short time – and decided she lacked the patience for the job – before signing up for general education courses at Bismarck State College. She completed two years of schooling then took a year off, unsure of what to major in.
“That year, I got into a lot of trouble, like, a lot of trouble. It was bad,” she said. “So my dad was like, 'OK, seriously? You're going to nursing school,' and I said, 'No, I don't want to be a nurse. You're talking bedpans and stuff.'”
Kringstad said her father called the Bismarck Hospital School of Nursing and signed her up for classes right then and there. The rest is history.
“Now that I'm a nurse, I love being a nurse. I love taking care of people. I love making them laugh. I love working with doctors,” she said. “I like just being at the bedside.”
To satisfy her desire of becoming a vet, Kringstad volunteers three times a week at the Bismarck Animal Impound. The Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue co-founder served as a Central Dakota Humane Society volunteer the 20 years prior.
“Everyone at work knows I'm the animal girl,” she said.
Kringstad often sings in patients' rooms while they await surgery, and has led many renditions of “Happy Birthday” for co-workers and patients alike. Every Christmas she is part of a group that goes caroling throughout the hospital, as well as the community.
The Bismarck native coordinates drives for Carrie's Kids four times a year, helping to collect school supplies, gifts and necessities for children in need. Backpacks for Kids, which provides food for local children identified as being homeless, is a cause the nurse says is close to her heart.
Rene Murry nominated Kringstad for the award, and used “caring” as the one word to describe her sister.
“Linda has brought comfort and professional care to thousands of patients during her many years of service. She embodies the body, spirit and mind philosophy of nursing practice,” Murry wrote. “My father-in-law, whom Linda cared for over the last days of life, instructed his family to tell Linda she made it better.”
The nurse, who was selected as a winner by Sanford Health representatives, also received a nomination from her brother, Craig Thorstenson.
Kringstad is married to Tod. The couple has one son, Ben, and a 7-month-old granddaughter, Ella Rae.
