Lacye Knudsen: Chosen career is a labor of love

Friends and family say Lacye Knudsen was born to be a nurse. While that may be true, she said watching her mom actually give birth was what led her down her chosen career path.

“I discovered I wanted to be a nurse at the age of 11 when I was present for my youngest siblings' birth. I immediately fell in love with labor and delivery and the nurses that took care of my mom,” said Knudsen, a registered nurse.

Knudsen, a Montana native, graduated in 2008 from the Licensed Practical Nursing Program from the University of Montana College of Technology in Missoula, Montana. In 2010, she completed a registered nursing associate's degree and in 2019 she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Western Governors University.

Knudsen’s nursing career started at the Community Medical Center in Missoula, where she worked in a variety of areas including general medical-surgical, ICU/PCU, orthopedics, outpatient oncology infusion clinic and NICU. In 2016, Knudsen and her family moved from Missoula to Bismarck, and soon after she started working at the Cardiac Cath Lab and Heart and Vascular Center at CHI St. Alexius Health.

Knudsen was nominated by her peer, Ashley Meyer, for The Bismarck Tribune’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” award, for her talents, skills and compassion as the cardiac cath lab resource nurse.

“Lacye is the definition of a nurse that we all strive to be. She continually goes above the call of duty in the Cardiac Cath Lab at CHI St. Alexius. She saves lives every day wearing a smile,” Meyer said.

Knudsen was selected by a panel of judges. She and 12 outstanding nurses will be honored at a luncheon on May 11.

Meyer praised Knudsen for her compassion for her patients and her co-workers.

“She cares deeply and passionately not only for each and every patient that passes through the department, but also for her peers both within and outside of the nursing profession. She’s the glue that holds us all together, healing patients and spreading kindness wherever she goes,” Meyer said.

Knudsen, 35, plays a key role in the procedures at the Cath Lab including cardiac catheterizations. During those procedures, X-rays of the heart are taken while dye fills the coronary arteries. The visualization helps determine possible blockage in the coronary arteries.

“I care for patients and their loved ones in emergency, urgent, and scheduled outpatient settings,” Knudsen said.

While Knudsen admits she has always been a “caregiver,” there are a lot of reasons why she enjoys nursing.

“It is hard to summarize all the things I love about nursing, there are just so many things: building relationships with patients and their family members, being a support system during very vulnerable times; there is always something new to learn, literally saving lives, opportunities to advance, wide variety of jobs, and being inspired by patients on a daily basis.”

In the future, Knudsen hopes to further her education and obtain the Cardiac Vascular Nursing Certification (CV-BC).

“I aspire to help mentor smart and compassionate nurses into the family here at the Cardiac Cath Lab at CHI,” she said.

In her spare time, Knudsen enjoys doing 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles, Barre exercise classes, and spending time with family and friends. Knudsen and her husband, Cory, have two children, Emmett, 12 and Charlie, 3.

