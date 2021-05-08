Krista Peterson: Touchmark nurse influenced by caregivers, mother

Peterson will celebrate her 10th year as a nurse in the summer of 2021. She started her career in 2009 as a certified nursing assistant. She became a licensed practical nurse in 2011 and received her Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2015 from the University of Mary. She said she decided to pursue a career in nursing because of the influences of her own caregivers and mother.

“When I was 12 years old, I was diagnosed with Osteomyelitis, which is an infection of the bone,” Peterson said. “I had to have two surgeries and was homebound for most of that summer with IV antibiotics. The nurses that cared for me were so patient and kind. Almost exactly one year later I lost my Grandpa Duke very suddenly and I remember thinking to myself, ‘How can I help others?’”

In addition to her caregivers, Peterson was inspired by her mom, who has been a CNA for almost 35 years.

“She is someone that I have always admired,” Peterson said. “Her passion for helping others has always amazed me.”

It’s no surprise that Peterson emulates the nurses she considers her role models. Her own colleagues describe her in a similar fashion; approachable, kind and confident.