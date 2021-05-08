Krista Peterson: Touchmark nurse influenced by caregivers, mother

It’s often said that great nurses are born, not made. They seem to have an innate ability to provide care and compassion. That’s exactly how one Bismarck nurse is described by her colleagues.
“Krista (Peterson) was born to be a nurse,” said Peterson’s colleague, Wendi Johnston.
Peterson, 35, is the health services director at Touchmark on West Century. The senior living facility provides single family homes and apartments for independent living, apartments for assisted living plus memory care neighborhoods for residents living with Alzheimer’s or other age-related dementia.
Peterson joined the Touchmark team in December of 2019 as the assisted living nurse manager. She transitioned into her current position about six months before the pandemic. Johnston said Peterson has had an instinctive ability to lead Touchmark through the uncertainty of COVID-19.
“She stepped up for all the residents and staff at Touchmark during the pandemic and continues to do so today,” Johnston said. “Krista was working 60-plus hours a week during COVID while still being present for her husband and children. If there was ever a job to do, Krista would step up and get it done without asking for help, all the while dealing with her own health issues. Krista is caring, compassionate and giving, she always puts herself last while putting everyone else first."
Peterson will celebrate her 10th year as a nurse in the summer of 2021. She started her career in 2009 as a certified nursing assistant. She became a licensed practical nurse in 2011 and received her Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2015 from the University of Mary. She said she decided to pursue a career in nursing because of the influences of her own caregivers and mother.
“When I was 12 years old, I was diagnosed with Osteomyelitis, which is an infection of the bone,” Peterson said. “I had to have two surgeries and was homebound for most of that summer with IV antibiotics. The nurses that cared for me were so patient and kind. Almost exactly one year later I lost my Grandpa Duke very suddenly and I remember thinking to myself, ‘How can I help others?’”
In addition to her caregivers, Peterson was inspired by her mom, who has been a CNA for almost 35 years.
“She is someone that I have always admired,” Peterson said. “Her passion for helping others has always amazed me.”
It’s no surprise that Peterson emulates the nurses she considers her role models. Her own colleagues describe her in a similar fashion; approachable, kind and confident.
“Krista is an exceptional nurse and an outstanding human being,” said Kristi Schmidt, Peterson’s colleague. “She goes above and beyond for our assisted living and memory care residents and their families on a daily basis.”
Peterson said she has always had a calling to care for seniors.
“It is important to me that those I care for age with dignity and have the best quality of life,” Peterson said. “I lost my grandparent at a younger age and have always been able to connect with those in the geriatric population.”
Of course, nurses working in assisted living and memory care facilities have faced many challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, as seniors are the most adversely affected by the COVID-19 virus. Despite the challenges, Peterson has remained upbeat.
“This past year has taught me patience and the importance of acknowledging that it is OK to have those days where you feel defeated, but to know that tomorrow is another day and a blessing,” she said.
When Peterson isn’t working, she and her husband, Darrick, are busy raising their four children, Abbey, 11, Brynlee, 7, Sullivan, 5, and Kian, 2. The family lives in Bismarck.
“This past year has taught me patience and the importance of acknowledging that it is OK to have those days where you feel defeated, but to know that tomorrow is another day and a blessing.”