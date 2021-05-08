Kate Beehler: Sanford operating room nurse calm under pressure

Operating room nurses are known for staying cool, calm and collected under pressure. The job isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s right up Kate Beehler’s alley.

“I work with Kate in the OR and she is superhuman,” said Dr. Theresa Hegge. “In high stress situations, she shines. She figures out a way to make the impossible happen and shows up even when it’s not her responsibility to be there. If you ever have surgery, she is one you want there!”

Beehler, 26, is a registered nurse in the operating room at Sanford Bismarck. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, in 2016 and she’s been hooked on the fast-paced action of the OR ever since.

“I lived in New York for a year after college and worked at a level one trauma hospital on an acute trauma floor and really enjoyed that experience,” Beehler said. “That was where I learned that I really enjoyed taking care of surgical patients, and that guided me into my current role.”