Kate Beehler: Sanford operating room nurse calm under pressure

Operating room nurses are known for staying cool, calm and collected under pressure. The job isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s right up Kate Beehler’s alley.
“I work with Kate in the OR and she is superhuman,” said Dr. Theresa Hegge. “In high stress situations, she shines. She figures out a way to make the impossible happen and shows up even when it’s not her responsibility to be there. If you ever have surgery, she is one you want there!”
Beehler, 26, is a registered nurse in the operating room at Sanford Bismarck. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, in 2016 and she’s been hooked on the fast-paced action of the OR ever since.
“I lived in New York for a year after college and worked at a level one trauma hospital on an acute trauma floor and really enjoyed that experience,” Beehler said. “That was where I learned that I really enjoyed taking care of surgical patients, and that guided me into my current role.”
Beehler and her husband, Jace, left New York and returned to North Dakota in 2017 to be closer to family and start her career at Sanford. Beehler is a circulating nurse, a scrub nurse for neurosurgery and part of Sanford’s kidney transplant program. She also recently earned her Certified Perioperative Nurse certification. As a circulating nurse she ensures everyone works together from pre-op to post-op and as a scrub nurse she works closely with the surgeons. Beehler’s colleagues admire her surgical nursing skills and her dedication to her patients.
“Kate has gone above and beyond many times for her patients. As a nurse in the operating room, she will come in during the middle of the night to save a life,” said her colleague Sarah Kuch.
Beehler developed her passion for nursing from her mom who was a licensed practical nurse.
“She would share stories about her health care career. Some stories were funny, some were heartwarming, and I loved the idea that science can meet caring in the form of a career. I started volunteering in nursing homes and doing job shadows in health care settings and realized that nursing was the only thing I wanted to do,” Beehler said.
Sanford’s OR, of course, has faced many challenges during the pandemic. Surgeries were postponed early on to accommodate potential surges in COVID-19 patients so Beehler worked on one of the nursing floors and dedicated long hours at Sanford’s COVID clinic conducting COVID tests. Today, the OR is getting used to its new normal.
“We are taking more safety precautions to keep patients and ourselves safe while providing the surgeries that people need,” Beehler said. “We are testing patients before their surgeries, and if they are COVID positive and surgery is needed quickly, we are better able to take precautions to protect everyone.”
Despite the challenges of nursing in the OR during a pandemic, patient care remains Beehler’s No. 1 priority.
“Our patients are vulnerable during surgery and may be facing a lot of scary things in their own health, and we become their advocates at a time when they may not be able to advocate for themselves,” Beehler said. “We celebrate our patients’ successes together, and sometimes we mourn together too. But at the end of the day, I feel so supported by my team both personally and professionally.”
Beehler and her husband live in Bismarck.
