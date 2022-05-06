Jody Weigel: Hospice nurse is 'an angel on earth'

As a hospice nurse, Jody Weigel cares for people nearing the end of their lives. She provides so much compassion and empathy that some compare her to a spiritual being.

“She’s an angel on earth,” said Becky Pfau, Weigel’s supervisor at Hospice of the Red River Valley. “Jody has been a blessing to us. She has made a huge impact in the lives of patients and their families at the end of life.”

Pfau nominated Weigel for The Bismarck Tribune’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” award for her dedication to her patients and their families. Weigel was selected by a panel of judges as a finalist.

Weigel, a registered nurse, joined Hospice of the Red River Valley in 2020 and Pfau has observed Weigel’s commitment to bringing the Fargo-based firm’s hospice services to the Bismarck area. There’s no doubt it was difficult during the height of the pandemic, but Weigel remained steadfast.

“She struggled during the COVID times and kept moving forward to make sure patient care was first and foremost. Jody at times has been the only nurse on the team but that did not discourage her from continuing to promote hospice care in the Bismarck region,” Pfau said.

Weigel clearly remembers those challenging times.

“Loved ones couldn’t come into the facilities. We were the eyes and ears to provide the continuity of care and to provide comfort to the patients along with constant communication with the family,” she said.

Weigel, 42, got her start in nursing at 18 years old. She started working at a long-term care facility after graduating from Bismarck Century High School in 1999.

“I worked as a certified nursing assistant for four years in a dementia unit and as a certified medical assistant for an additional 12 years at a long-term care facility,” she said. “I really enjoyed working with the residents and their families and wanted to further my education.”

At 30 years old, Weigel decided to go back to school. She enrolled in the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Bismarck State College. The program is part of the Dakota Nursing Program, a collaborative effort between BSC, Dakota College at Bottineau, Lake Region State College and Williston State College. Weigel graduated in 2015 and began working back in familiar territory. She spent time at a long-term care facility and an assisted living facility before transitioning to hospice care in 2020. She is currently the patient care manager at Hospice of the Red River Valley in Bismarck, where she is responsible for the clinical management of the nurses, CNAs, chaplains and social workers.

“I oversee the daily operations of my team. Due to the expansion in the Bismarck area, I also am responsible for growth to provide hospice care to more patients expanding outside the Bismarck area and education to the community on hospice care,” Weigel said.

As a hospice nurse, Weigel develops enduring relationships with her patients and their families.

“I love being able to take care of the patients and their families and getting to know them and develop not only a working relationship with them but a trusting and compassionate partnership,” Weigel said.

Weigel’s compassion has been recognized in her patients’ obituaries and memorials to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

In Weigel’s spare time, she enjoys sporting events, hiking in the badlands, walking her dogs, and spending time with family and friends. Weigel and her husband, Mike, have three children. The Weigels live in Lincoln.

