Jill Anderson likes to be known as a supporting character at Anderson Farms LLLP in Regent. Anderson, 45, is happy to let her husband, Mark, play the leading man, while she contributes in the background.
“I try to play a role of being a great support system and helping how I can,” Anderson said.
Mark and Jill have been running Anderson Farms for the past 24 years. The small grains operation was started in 1908. The Andersons raise a variety of crops such as durum, spring wheat, yellow peas, canola, soybeans and malting barley.
“We are a small-grains operation, utilizing minimal till practices,” Anderson said.
Anderson has much experience in agriculture. She got her start on the back of a horse on a small cattle operation. After high school, she attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, where she received a dental assisting certificate. After working a few years in her trade, she switched to becoming a full-time farmer.
“After we began having children, we chose the path for me to be at home so we could tag-team raising the kids out here, allowing us to incorporate them into the farm from a very young age, and I was able to help with as many roles on the farm as I could,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s daughter said her mom is a great role model for herself and other young women in the Regent-Mott area.
“My mom is one of the hardest-working and kindest-hearted women I know,” said Sydnee Anderson. “Her full-time job is working beside my father as a farm hand. Her daily jobs include hauling grain, operating sprayer in the spring/summer, running grain cart, bringing seed and fertilizer to the field during spring planting and raising a family.”
While Anderson prefers to stay in the background, her good work ethic helps set the tone at Anderson Farms.
“I like to say I’m the behind-the-scenes help to keep operations rolling as much as possible,” said Anderson. “For example, he (Mark) will run the air seeder in the spring while I tender fertilizer, seed, fuel, food, etc., to keep him going.”
The Andersons' children are also part of the supporting cast at Anderson Farms. Sydnee, 19, is a student at Bismarck State College where she is studying agribusiness and agronomy while Tanner, 17, is a senior at Mott-Regent High School.
“The kids offer a lot of help during the busy seasons of planting, spraying noxious weeds, and harvest, which we really enjoy and appreciate,” Anderson said.
Despite being a full-time farmer, wife and mother, Anderson finds time to give back to her community. She has served on the Mott-Regent School Board, volunteered at school functions and provided support for Thrivent Financial Lutherans’ local activities.