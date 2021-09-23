Jill Anderson likes to be known as a supporting character at Anderson Farms LLLP in Regent. Anderson, 45, is happy to let her husband, Mark, play the leading man, while she contributes in the background.

“I try to play a role of being a great support system and helping how I can,” Anderson said.

Mark and Jill have been running Anderson Farms for the past 24 years. The small grains operation was started in 1908. The Andersons raise a variety of crops such as durum, spring wheat, yellow peas, canola, soybeans and malting barley.

“We are a small-grains operation, utilizing minimal till practices,” Anderson said.

Anderson has much experience in agriculture. She got her start on the back of a horse on a small cattle operation. After high school, she attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, where she received a dental assisting certificate. After working a few years in her trade, she switched to becoming a full-time farmer.

“After we began having children, we chose the path for me to be at home so we could tag-team raising the kids out here, allowing us to incorporate them into the farm from a very young age, and I was able to help with as many roles on the farm as I could,” Anderson said.