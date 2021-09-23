Jen Meyer has experienced a lot of firsts in recent years including seeding corn and soybeans, delivering calves and becoming the first female officer on the Wilton Farmers Union Oil Company board of directors.

“I was not raised in the country life,” Meyer said. “I used to be a ‘city girl,’ having no connection to agriculture until I met my husband.”

Meyer, 36, has been married to her husband, James, for 11 years. The couple has a 6-year-old daughter, Jasmine. Meyer said she had a lot to learn about her future occupation after meeting her husband.

“My husband’s family had been involved in agriculture and my husband always wanted to take over the farm,” Meyer said.

Even though Meyer’s college education was in criminal justice, she didn’t oppose trying a new career in agriculture.

“We decided to start expanding the farm side of the business and have grown throughout the years,” she said. “I started helping out haying and quickly became immersed in agriculture. We inherited some land and cows and expanded our herd.”

Meyer and her husband have come to split the duties evenly on their farm and ranch at Wilton.