Jen Meyer has experienced a lot of firsts in recent years including seeding corn and soybeans, delivering calves and becoming the first female officer on the Wilton Farmers Union Oil Company board of directors.
“I was not raised in the country life,” Meyer said. “I used to be a ‘city girl,’ having no connection to agriculture until I met my husband.”
Meyer, 36, has been married to her husband, James, for 11 years. The couple has a 6-year-old daughter, Jasmine. Meyer said she had a lot to learn about her future occupation after meeting her husband.
“My husband’s family had been involved in agriculture and my husband always wanted to take over the farm,” Meyer said.
Even though Meyer’s college education was in criminal justice, she didn’t oppose trying a new career in agriculture.
“We decided to start expanding the farm side of the business and have grown throughout the years,” she said. “I started helping out haying and quickly became immersed in agriculture. We inherited some land and cows and expanded our herd.”
Meyer and her husband have come to split the duties evenly on their farm and ranch at Wilton.
“She performs all of the tasks on the farm and ranch,” James Meyer said. “She plants corn and sunflowers, feeds cattle and helps with calving. She sprays and fertilizes crops, does all the combining and bailing and helps rake and mow hay. She is also the farm’s CFO (chief financial officer), all while taking care of her family.”
In addition to the day-to-day duties on the farm and ranch, Meyer is involved with many agricultural boards, councils and organizations. She was the first female to serve as the Burleigh County Soybean Representative, she serves on the North Dakota Soybean Council and she’s been to Washington, D.C., twice to lobby for farmers and ranchers, her husband said.
While there are plenty of challenges in the agriculture industry, Jen Meyer is grateful for the opportunities it has provided herself and her family.
“The biggest challenges in agricultural life would be the amount of ‘unknowns’ I deal with. The changes in markets, weather, equipment problems and other issues,” Meyer said.
“The joys though, are numerous,” she added. “I love calving season, watching all the newborns play in the morning is always fun. I really do enjoy nighttime checks too, it’s very serene.”
There are other delights too, she said, such as harvesting a great crop after putting all the work into it.
The Meyers live on their farm and ranch in Wilton. In their free time they enjoy hunting, fishing, traveling and motorcycle rides.