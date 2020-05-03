Health and wellness professionals urge nurses to take care

Advances in technology, such as the implementation of the electronic medical record, have placed additional stress on nurses, according to Feil.

“One of the biggest demands we have now that we, perhaps, didn't 15 or 20 years ago is the tracking. Nurses and providers are expected to check in with patients and be tracking a variety of health outcomes, which is a good thing for the patient but creates a lot more paperwork for the nursing staff,” she said. “It can be harder and harder to be fully present with the patient and feel like you're giving them your undivided attention.”

Carvell shared a complaint she received a few years ago while working with a program at Sanford aimed at improving the patient experience.

“One of the complaints we got from an older home health patient was, 'All my nurse does when she comes to see me is text. My nurse is always texting,'” Carvell said. “Obviously our home health nurses use an iPad … but what does an older patient perceive that electronic intrusion to be? They're thinking, 'Pretty sure my nurse is just texting while she's here.'”

Self-care strategies

It is crucial for nurses and other members of the health care team to prioritize their own mental and physical health, the two experts said.