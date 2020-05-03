Health and wellness professionals urge nurses to take care

Self-care strategies are not one size fits all, experts say.
Mindfulness and meditation are among the tools nurses should utilize to help reduce stress, as well as combat burnout and compassion fatigue, according to two local health and wellness professionals.
Tara Feil, who specializes in psychology at CHI St. Alexius Health, and Melanie Carvell, a physical therapist and worksite wellness consultant who formerly worked at Sanford Health, recently teamed up in an effort to promote health and wellness among nurses, who the latter referred to as “the foundation of patient care.”
“Of all the different health care providers that cross the path of the patient, the nurse is the most important,” Carvell said. “They're the ones that really are able to develop that relationship with the patient and they're really the glue of the entire team.”
Demands of the job
Nurses often work short-staffed, treat the sick and injured, offer emotional support, communicate with patients and their families, as well as the entire health care team, and ensure all paperwork is up-to-date, according to Feil and Carvell.
Physical demands of the job include working 12-hour shifts, with much of that time devoted to standing or walking, as well as repositioning patients and moving heavy equipment.
Advances in technology, such as the implementation of the electronic medical record, have placed additional stress on nurses, according to Feil.
“One of the biggest demands we have now that we, perhaps, didn't 15 or 20 years ago is the tracking. Nurses and providers are expected to check in with patients and be tracking a variety of health outcomes, which is a good thing for the patient but creates a lot more paperwork for the nursing staff,” she said. “It can be harder and harder to be fully present with the patient and feel like you're giving them your undivided attention.”
Carvell shared a complaint she received a few years ago while working with a program at Sanford aimed at improving the patient experience.
“One of the complaints we got from an older home health patient was, 'All my nurse does when she comes to see me is text. My nurse is always texting,'” Carvell said. “Obviously our home health nurses use an iPad … but what does an older patient perceive that electronic intrusion to be? They're thinking, 'Pretty sure my nurse is just texting while she's here.'”
Self-care strategies
It is crucial for nurses and other members of the health care team to prioritize their own mental and physical health, the two experts said.
“It goes back to the age-old adage for me that you can't give away what you don't have,” Feil said. “If your goal is to be a caring, compassionate, healing presence for these patients, that's impossible to do if you don't first take care of yourself. It's impossible to care for other people if you don't first have some peace and some joy and good intentions coming from within.”
Carvell said she has been practicing mindfulness for years and it is a powerful tool not just for health care workers, but for everyone.
“Mindfulness is simply being present. It's a wonderful practice both for our own mental health, as well as everyone we interact with,” she said. “It affects our personal relationships, it affects our professional relationships, it affects our patient experience and it affects our quality of care.”
Meditation is another tool Carvell recommends. She said there are a lot of myths about the practice, such as it is a “weird religious activity” and sitting in an uncomfortable position is a requirement.
“Even just the power of one deep breath can reset your nervous system from one that is in fight or flight, stressed out to one that is more at peace,” she said.
Mindfulness and meditation are also among Feil's recommendations, and she said it is important to recognize that self-care strategies are not one size fits all.
“There really is no single recipe that is going to be best for every single person,” she said. “Take the time to really learn and choose a set of self-care strategies that are a good fit for you – for your personality, for your stage in life and that's going to work with your schedule.”
Engaging with a spiritual or faith group, examining your exercise and eating habits, accepting help from family, friends and coworkers, or meeting with a therapist may also be beneficial to one's health, Feil said.
“Often it's the brief strategies – stopping to take a breath for a minute here or a minute there, or taking 10 minutes just to eat your food and drink a nice, warm cup of coffee over lunch – it's taking those micro moments for self-care that end up leading to the most benefit,” she said.
Feil and Carvell recently recorded presentations via D&N Cinematics about health and wellness as it relates to the health care community. To view the online seminars, visit: bit.ly/tarafeil and bit.ly/melaniecarvell.
Note: Nurses, in order to receive continuing education, must watch the talks on the North Dakota State University site, which has been provided to them, and complete a post-test. A certificate will then be generated.
