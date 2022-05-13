Friends help Hackett become Bismarck's first mayor

The first mayor of Bismarck was not elected to office — he was appointed.

A bill passed in the 1874 legislative session named Edmund Hackett mayor.

Hackett was a blacksmith, carpenter, building contractor, inventor, and prospector who accumulated a large fortune, but lost it. He also often experienced intrigue in his political career.

Born Nov. 21, 1832, in Bombay, New York, Hackett went to work as a laborer when he was in his teens to help support his mother and three younger siblings after his father’s death.

He was employed as a blacksmith in Manchester, New Hampshire, when the Civil War broke out and he enlisted with the New Hampshire Third Infantry Regiment as a wagon driver and saw extensive action.

Following his discharge, Hackett and his family moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where he obtained a reputation for rapidly constructing inexpensive buildings.

At that time, 65 miles to the west in Yankton, Walter Burleigh was preparing to haul railroad supplies to the Northern Pacific Railroad aboard his steamboat, the Miner. He received a contract to grade track for the last 50 miles east of the Missouri River, establishing the Burleigh City river crossing at this location.

Wanting someone who could quickly construct buildings in his town, Burleigh hired Hackett.

Hackett began construction of a warehouse two miles to the north in the tent city of Edwinton, which later became Bismarck, and the warehouse that Hackett built is considered the first wooden structure constructed in the town.

Early Bismarck attracted a number of lawless individuals and there was a need for someone to try to bring law and order to the rapidly growing town.

In 1873, Hackett ran for and was elected to the position of town constable. He would be the one to arrest Spotty Whalen, a notorious gambler who shot and killed a soldier from Fort Abraham Lincoln. He transported Whalen by train to Fargo fearing soldiers bent on retaliation would seize his prisoner.

In September 1874, Hackett and his friends, George Bosworth and Erastus Williams, decided to run for office in District 5 of the territorial legislature. Their opponent, William T. McKay, from Greenwood in southern Dakota Territory, was wanted for murder, and all three men from Bismarck were declared winners.

In December, when the house was being organized, McKay showed up in Yankton and contested the election. When the clerk called McKay’s name instead of Hackett’s, McKay was awarded the seat. He was arrested but House Speaker Gideon Moody insisted that McKay remain the house representative and the sheriff bring McKay from his jail cell to the legislative chambers each day of the session. Moody was McKay’s defense attorney and he knew his client would vote however he wanted him to vote.

Knowing that Hackett was fairly elected but denied his seat, his two friends from Bismarck came up with an idea for a consolation prize. Bosworth introduced a bill incorporating the city of Bismarck and Williams added Hackett’s name as the city’s mayor.

Curt Eriksmoen has conducted historical research on North Dakota for 40 years and written the newspaper column “Did You Know That …?” since 2003. Reach Eriksmoen at cjeriksmoen@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0