Fishing pro's wife encourages female anglers

Ted: What’s the biggest fish you’ve ever caught and where did you catch it?

Charlotte: I caught a 27-inch walleye on Leech Lake, Minnesota last summer! So far, that’s the biggest. I caught it on a bottom bouncer and a spinner rig tipped with a nightcrawler.

I remember that it was a beautiful day – sparkling blue water and glorious sunshine – and when that rod bent halfway over, it was so exciting! That fish came up and just slammed the line! I reeled it in and was just hoping I could get that big, heavy fish in the boat!

Before that, the biggest – and most beautiful fish I caught was last year - a 26-inch “Greenback” walleye while ice-fishing on Lake Winnipeg, Canada. I was in a SnoBear, which is amazing in itself because you don’t even get cold in there. It’s got a heater and you can drill the holes right in the vehicle. It’s like a big enclosed icehouse that has snowmobile tracks.

I remember driving out onto the frozen Lake Winnipeg. It’s magical during the winter -- a majestic, snowy horizon that stretches on endlessly which, far in the distance is dotted with trucks and four-wheelers. There are ice formations from ice heaves rising up from the lake; they have an eerie, translucent shimmer. These ice sculptures are dynamic, strange, and powerful.