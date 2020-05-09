Fishing pro's wife encourages female anglers

During my countless seminars over the past 30 years, I have always urged anglers to take their kids or grandkids fishing. There have been studies done where children who have been exposed to the sport of fishing before the age of 10 are more likely to take up fishing as adults.
Recently married, I had the opportunity to reinforce this theory as my new wife was introduced to fishing by her father at the age of 9 years old. She now loves to fish, go boating and enjoy the great outdoors along with me.
Ted: When was your first recollection of fishing as a child and who took you?
Charlotte: My dad and his best friend, Aaron, took me and Aaron’s daughter Deb camping at Platte Creek, Lake Francis Case in South Dakota. We were just little girls about 9 years old and we asked if we could go fishing with them. Being experienced anglers, our dads were thinking that they’d be spending all of their time detangling lines and consoling us because we wouldn’t catch any walleyes. But as luck would have it, we ended up catching most of the fish and had our dads shaking their heads! We all had such a great time! My father certainly encouraged and fostered my love of the outdoors and the water at an early age.
Ted: Did you enjoy it and why?
Charlotte: I enjoyed it a lot, but then took a long break from fishing. I didn’t really have any friends who fished, I got busy with life and a daughter, and just unfortunately stopped fishing for a long time. I then I started fishing again about two years ago, which by the way, coincidentally started when you and I went on our first fishing date. It’s been wonderful ever since!
Ted: What’s the biggest fish you’ve ever caught and where did you catch it?
Charlotte: I caught a 27-inch walleye on Leech Lake, Minnesota last summer! So far, that’s the biggest. I caught it on a bottom bouncer and a spinner rig tipped with a nightcrawler.
I remember that it was a beautiful day – sparkling blue water and glorious sunshine – and when that rod bent halfway over, it was so exciting! That fish came up and just slammed the line! I reeled it in and was just hoping I could get that big, heavy fish in the boat!
Before that, the biggest – and most beautiful fish I caught was last year - a 26-inch “Greenback” walleye while ice-fishing on Lake Winnipeg, Canada. I was in a SnoBear, which is amazing in itself because you don’t even get cold in there. It’s got a heater and you can drill the holes right in the vehicle. It’s like a big enclosed icehouse that has snowmobile tracks.
I remember driving out onto the frozen Lake Winnipeg. It’s magical during the winter -- a majestic, snowy horizon that stretches on endlessly which, far in the distance is dotted with trucks and four-wheelers. There are ice formations from ice heaves rising up from the lake; they have an eerie, translucent shimmer. These ice sculptures are dynamic, strange, and powerful.
Anyway, we went to our waypoints, pulled up and drilled holes in the ice, dropped the rod down and waited. Then, BOOM! That walleye came up from nowhere, and engulfed the lure, and I thought I might go in with it! But I set the hook, he was a fighter, and brought him up through the ice hole. The color of that fish was breathtaking -- a clear, translucent green, a brilliant, emerald green. It was just breathtaking! We took photos and then let the fish go. My husband said it wasn’t big enough to go on the wall! But, I can pinpoint that as the precise moment when my passion for fishing was sparked once more! Lake Winnipeg boasts not just beautiful walleyes, but giant ones! I do have to say that having a Hall of Fame pro angler for a husband does give me an advantage when going out fishing!
Ted: How do you feel when you’re on the water boating?
Charlotte: I love the water! Every lake is different, every day is different. Mostly it’s peaceful and calming and I feel inspired. Some days the water is swirling and the wind is crazy, and there’s a wild energy in the air. I love driving the boat! That’s fun too! Moonlight fishing in summer can be beautiful – and romantic! Winter may be the season that best displays the incredible power the water holds; winter creates beautiful ice sculptures on the lake. I’ve even fished in a blizzard. But I wouldn’t recommend that.
Ted: Would you encourage more women to try fishing?
Charlotte: Absolutely! I want to inspire and empower other women to get out on the water and get into boating and fishing. It’s good for the soul and will energize your spirit.
Ted: You get very excited when you catch a fish. Sometimes you’re shaking. Tell me about that.
Charlotte: Well, it’s still relatively new for me since I haven’t fished much in my life, so it’s just so exciting, you look at the rod bent over and you never know what you might pull up. And when you set the hook and catch that monster, it’s exhilarating! So, I do shake a little when I pull a fish in and scream a little, but life is short, live your passion.
Ted: What’s your next goal in fishing?
Charlotte: I’d like to get a trophy fish! A 30-inch walleye. The thing is, I’m still learning the basics – how to cast, what to use for bait, working a lure, and even how natural factors influence fish and their patterns of movement. I look forward to many more fishing adventures!
Ted: What improvements by fishing retailers do you think could be made to support female anglers?
Charlotte: They’re starting to make much cuter clothing for female anglers, sporty outfits that look and feel good, so that’s great. Now if they could just put a toilet on the boat.
Ted: Would you encourage more women to get into boating or fishing?
Charlotte: I definitely would! You can go solo out there and be just by yourself and relax. It’s good for couples, too, and gives you time to reconnect and recharge. It’s great for friends and families in order to build relationships. They do say that a family that fishes together, stays together. And ladies, since only about 35% of anglers are female, it’s actually a good way to meet men. Ha!
Ted Takasaki is a Hall of Fame professional angler who won the prestigious Professional Walleye Trail Championship in 1998. Ted and his partner recently won the Voyageur’s Walleye Classic on Lake Winnipeg in 2019 and he still holds the all-time tournament record for a one day limit of five walleyes which weighed 53.2 pounds. He has been featured in many national outdoor magazines and has appeared on numerous fishing television shows. Ted is considered one of America’s top walleye and multi-species anglers.
