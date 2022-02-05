Earth Day patch contest accepting entries

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is accepting entries for design of a 2022 Earth Day patch.

The contest is open to K-12 students. The deadline for submitting entries is March 15. Earth Day is April 22.

Game and Fish will announce a winner in three grade categories -- K-4, 5-8 and 9-12. Each winner will receive an outdoors kit that includes a pair of binoculars and field guides. The final patch design will be chosen from among the three winners.

For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/education/earth-day-patch, or contact contest coordinator Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0