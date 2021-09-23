When it comes to agriculture, Dorinda Rutschke has done it all. The 51-year-old has milked cows, seeded in the spring, hauled and raked hay in the summer, driven grain trucks during harvest and fed cows. Despite all of that, she considers her role in the 4-H program as her greatest accomplishment.
“Dorinda has been an excellent leader and role model for the youth of Emmons County, while being an amazing farmer, wife, and mom,” said her 24-year-old daughter, Casondra Duckworth. “Dorinda has empowered youth to reach their full potential through 4-H while being a catalyst for positive change.”
The 4-H program is America’s largest youth development organization. Rutschke got her start in the program while growing up on a dairy farm in Linton.
“My family started the Coyote Country 4-H Club in the 1970s, and my daughter joined this club once she was old enough to be in 4-H,” Rutschke said. “Our family was recognized as a 4-H Century Family in 2016 for contributing over 100 years to North Dakota 4-H through the combined service of my parents, my daughter and myself.”
4‑H programs are grounded in the belief that kids learn best by doing. It’s a research-based experience that includes a mentor, a hands-on project in areas like science, health, agriculture and civic engagement, and a meaningful leadership opportunity.
Rutschke has been active in the Emmons County 4-H program since her youth. She was a member of Emmons County 4-H for 13 years before later becoming a leader and president of the Emmons County 4-H Council for many years. She has received multiple awards for her work in 4-H. She was named the North Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame honoree in 2018, earned the 4-H Volunteer Award in 2007, received the Outstanding Service to 4-H Award in 2009 and earned the 4-H Alumni Award in 2010.
“I am most proud to have been recognized as a North Dakota 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame Honoree in 2018,” she said.
Although her daughter has aged out of the Emmons County 4-H Program, Rutschke continues to volunteer with the program for Achievement Days and other activities.
“I am a firm believer in the power of 4-H and promoting volunteerism and citizenship in youth,” Rutschke said.
After growing up on a dairy farm, Rutschke moved on to raising range cows and small grains with her husband Jerome at Rutschke Farms south of Hague. Rutschke Farms has been in the family for 113 years.
“In 1991, I married my husband, Jerome, and moved to his family farm. We spent the next 24 years ranching with range cows and small grains. In 2015, we sold our cattle and have focused operations on growing wheat, corn, and soybeans,” Rutschke said.
Despite the hectic days of running Rutschke Farms with her husband, Dorinda is grateful for her rural lifestyle.
“My greatest joy of living on the farm is spending time outside with my family and simply enjoying the country. The peaceful quiet, pink sunsets, and night stars make the hard work worthwhile,” she said.
The Rutschkes live on their farm with their dogs Coco and Smokey. Their daughter, Casondra, lives in West Fargo with her husband, Philip.