Dorinda Rutschke

Rutschke has been active in the Emmons County 4-H program since her youth. She was a member of Emmons County 4-H for 13 years before later becoming a leader and president of the Emmons County 4-H Council for many years. She has received multiple awards for her work in 4-H. She was named the North Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame honoree in 2018, earned the 4-H Volunteer Award in 2007, received the Outstanding Service to 4-H Award in 2009 and earned the 4-H Alumni Award in 2010.

“I am most proud to have been recognized as a North Dakota 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame Honoree in 2018,” she said.

Although her daughter has aged out of the Emmons County 4-H Program, Rutschke continues to volunteer with the program for Achievement Days and other activities.

“I am a firm believer in the power of 4-H and promoting volunteerism and citizenship in youth,” Rutschke said.

After growing up on a dairy farm, Rutschke moved on to raising range cows and small grains with her husband Jerome at Rutschke Farms south of Hague. Rutschke Farms has been in the family for 113 years.