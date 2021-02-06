DockDogs bring four-legged competition to 2021 Bismarck Tribune Sport Show

When they gave out last year’s award for the best Elite Big Air DockDog team in America at Dubuque, Iowa, the winner was nowhere to be found.
Instead, yellow lab Crosby and his owner Seth Lothspeich of Bismarck, were in a field hunting pheasants in North Dakota. Hunting is the only thing Crosby likes as much as competing in DockDog tournaments across the Upper Midwest.
Lothspeich said Crosby is a great hunting dog. But he’s a DockDog superstar, much to his surprise. The pair has been competing in and winning tournaments since 2018 and will try to capture another at the Bismarck Event Center Feb. 12-14 at the Bismarck Tribune Sport Show. That’s where Crosby got his start three years ago.
“The Upper Midwest has some of the best DockDogs there are,” Lothspeich said. “We have some of the best in the world in North Dakota. You get a lot of dogs coming in here. I look forward to it every year.”
In addition to the four-legged competition, the Sport Show will feature recreational vehicles, boats and outdoor gear. As with any gathering large or small, safeguards will be in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
DockDogs will undoubtedly be the big draw. Competition pits four-legged athletes against each other to see who can jump the farthest.
Crosby, the No. 3 Big Air Labrador in the world, will be the biggest draw of all. He will be gunning to improve on his record 26-foot, 8-inch jump while winning a tournament at Beaver Creek, Minnesota.
“That was one of the most competitive tournaments in DockDog history. It was a win that will never be taken from us,” Lothspeich said.
Lothspeich said he never envisioned being where he is today.
“I never had a dog, playing sports when I was younger,” Lothspeich said. “Just from going down to the Sport Show, I always thought if I ever had a dog that would be cool. I’m amazed at where we’ve got to today.”
Lothspeich got Crosby but had no luck getting him to jump off the dock.
“I actually gave up on him because I couldn’t get him to jump off a dock,” Lothspeich said. “One day at the lake, a guy was playing with two other dogs at the dock and threw the ball, and (Crosby) doesn’t like to lose. A week later we won our first tournament.”
Lothspeich and Crosby train twice a week during the summer using public boat docks on the river and 40 feet of carpet. Like a long jumper, Crosby needs to get his steps down.
And he likes things a certain way.
“Crosby is a meticulous dog,” Lothspeich noted. “He likes things a certain way. In Cleveland he got nervous, it was kind of a gong show. … He’s special, the way he operates.”
Lothspeisch said Crosby has a few years left. “Down the road, I don’t know what will happen,” he said. “I don’t ever see myself not being involved. I put a lot of hours into it and it’s been great.”