Denae Fergel: Building lasting friendships in long-term care

Denae Fergel is passionate about nursing in long-term care. As a unit director at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck, she treasures the long-term relationships she has with the residents and their families.

“I enjoy the human aspect of nursing,” said Fergel, a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Fergel, 49, has been nursing for 27 years. She received her education at Eastern Washington University – Intercollegiate Center for Nursing Education in Cheney and Spokane, Washington, graduating in 1995. She started nursing in pediatrics in Seattle, paused her career after getting married and starting a family, and returned to nursing after relocating to Mandan.

“I did my refresher course clinical hours at Missouri Slope and fell in love with long-term care,” Fergel said. “One of the first things that surprised me was the dedication of the staff. I was surprised by how many had been there 10, 20 and even 30-plus years.”

Fergel’s love of long-term care was put to the test during the pandemic. She was selected as the manager of the COVID-19 unit for COVID-positive residents at Missouri Slope.

“It was a much more difficult assignment than any of us ever imagined it would be,” said LeAnn Hokanson, director of resident services at Missouri Slope. “Even though our team was just on the other side of the door, Denae was solely responsible for ensuring the safety of the residents and staff that entered the COVID unit. She displayed courage, compassion and resilience.”

Hokanson nominated Fergel for The Bismarck Tribune’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” award because of her diligence during challenging times. Fergel and 12 other nurses will be honored at a luncheon on May 11 in recognition of Nurses Week. Hokanson said Fergel went above and beyond in the COVID-19 unit.

“No matter the time of day or night, if Denae was needed, she was here. She wasn’t concerned about contracting COVID. She worried about making sure the residents received the care that they needed,” Hokanson said.

Fergel said the Missouri Slope staff helped her stay positive despite the uncertainty during the pandemic.

“Regulations required us to do things that were heartbreaking. Requiring a resident who is claustrophobic to have their room door closed for 14 days because they went to a doctor’s appointment. Having to meet a resident’s wife at the front door and deliver the news that the regulation changed today, you can’t come in anymore. Talking with families and helping them say goodbye in ways they were comfortable, whether that was through an in-person end of life visit, a video visit, or through a window,” Fergel said.

Hokanson added, “She shared sadness, tears and anxiety with residents and staff during the darkest of times, as well as optimism and hope that things would improve. To say Denae made a significant impact on the lives of those around here isn’t nearly adequate.”

Fergel said it was her love for the people in long-term care that kept her going.

“One of my favorite parts of long-term care is the long-term relationships built with the residents as well as their families. Long-term care is not generally thought of or promoted as a glamorous or desired specialty. I disagree. I cannot see myself in any other specialty,” Fergel said.

Fergel and her husband, Steve, have two sons, Bradley, 22, and Andrew, 20. In her free time, she enjoys camping and other outdoor activities.

